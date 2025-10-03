F1 Qualifying Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

A vital qualifying session takes place TODAY (Saturday, October 4) for the 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

McLaren head into the competitive session as favourites to take pole position, particularly after Oscar Piastri's searing pace that was on show during Friday's second practice session.

The papaya F1 squad are relying on a decent performance from Piastri and team-mate Lando Norris this weekend to wrap up the 2025 constructors' championship title, and they'll be hoping for a strong qualifying session to put them in a good position to do just that on Sunday.

However, Max Verstappen - as always - will be looking to spoil the party. The four-time world champion has already claimed six pole positions in 2025 despite McLaren's dominance, and now has a sniff of a championship challenge.

The Dutchman is just 69 points behind championship leader Piastri with seven race weekends remaining, and will likely sense that his pursuit of a record-equalling fifth consecutive drivers' title is now back on track.

But Verstappen has never won the Singapore GP, with the Marina Bay Street Circuit being the only track on the current calendar that Verstappen has not tasted victory at.

Here are your timings for Saturday's crucial qualifying session.

F1 Qualifying times - Singapore Grand Prix

The competitive action will get underway today (Saturday, October 4, 2025), with qualifying at 9pm local time (SGT).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Singapore Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, October 4 2025

Location Time Local time (SGT) 9pm Saturday British Summer Time (BST) 2pm Saturday Central European Time (CEST) 3pm Saturday United States (EDT) 9am Saturday United States (CDT) 8am Saturday United States (PDT) 6am Saturday Australia (AEST) 11pm Saturday Australia (AWST) 9pm Saturday Australia (ACST) 10:30pm Saturday Mexico (CST) 7am Saturday Japan (JST) 10pm Saturday South Africa (SAST) 3pm Saturday Egypt (EEST) 4pm Saturday China (CST) 9pm Saturday India (IST) 6:30pm Saturday Brazil (BRT) 10am Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 4pm Saturday Turkey (EEST) 4pm Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 5pm Saturday

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.Zwee Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN **Singapore Mediacorp Channel 5

* - F1 fans can watch Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

** - F1 fans can watch Singapore Grand Prix qualifying for free in Singapore via free-to-air channel Mediacorp Channel 5.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren confirm driver exit as Singapore GP clash prompts ‘severe’ punishment

READ MORE: F1 star's car catches FIRE at Singapore Grand Prix

READ MORE: Mercedes F1 star’s ‘weird’ crash triggers red flag at Singapore GP

Related