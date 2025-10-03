F1 Qualifying Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Qualifying Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
A vital qualifying session takes place TODAY (Saturday, October 4) for the 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix.
McLaren head into the competitive session as favourites to take pole position, particularly after Oscar Piastri's searing pace that was on show during Friday's second practice session.
The papaya F1 squad are relying on a decent performance from Piastri and team-mate Lando Norris this weekend to wrap up the 2025 constructors' championship title, and they'll be hoping for a strong qualifying session to put them in a good position to do just that on Sunday.
However, Max Verstappen - as always - will be looking to spoil the party. The four-time world champion has already claimed six pole positions in 2025 despite McLaren's dominance, and now has a sniff of a championship challenge.
The Dutchman is just 69 points behind championship leader Piastri with seven race weekends remaining, and will likely sense that his pursuit of a record-equalling fifth consecutive drivers' title is now back on track.
But Verstappen has never won the Singapore GP, with the Marina Bay Street Circuit being the only track on the current calendar that Verstappen has not tasted victory at.
Here are your timings for Saturday's crucial qualifying session.
F1 Qualifying times - Singapore Grand Prix
The competitive action will get underway today (Saturday, October 4, 2025), with qualifying at 9pm local time (SGT).
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Singapore Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Qualifying - Saturday, October 4 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (SGT)
|9pm Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|2pm Saturday
|Central European Time (CEST)
|3pm Saturday
|United States (EDT)
|9am Saturday
|United States (CDT)
|8am Saturday
|United States (PDT)
|6am Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|11pm Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|9pm Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|10:30pm Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|7am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|10pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|3pm Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|4pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|9pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|6:30pm Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10am Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|4pm Saturday
|Turkey (EEST)
|4pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|5pm Saturday
How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.Zwee
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
|**Singapore
|Mediacorp Channel 5
* - F1 fans can watch Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).
** - F1 fans can watch Singapore Grand Prix qualifying for free in Singapore via free-to-air channel Mediacorp Channel 5.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick
F1 HEADLINES: McLaren confirm driver exit as Singapore GP clash prompts ‘severe’ punishment
READ MORE: F1 star's car catches FIRE at Singapore Grand Prix
READ MORE: Mercedes F1 star’s ‘weird’ crash triggers red flag at Singapore GP
Related
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: McLaren confirm driver exit as Singapore GP clash prompts ‘severe’ punishment
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari team-mate in pit stop NIGHTMARE
- 2 hours ago
Glaring Red Bull error leads to Daniel Ricciardo F1 comeback decision
- 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen's Red Bull in FIA summons at Singapore GP
- Yesterday 20:57
F1 boss reveals Christian Horner’s desperate phone calls to team owners
- Yesterday 20:12
Most read
Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up
- 1 october
Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race
- 14 september
FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory
- 22 september
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting
- 2 october
Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
- 29 september
Yuki Tsunoda drive announced as Red Bull F1 partnership comes to an end
- 27 september