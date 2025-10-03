close global

Verstappen, Alonso and Hamilton edited in front of a Singapore flag background

F1 Qualifying Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Sam Cook
A vital qualifying session takes place TODAY (Saturday, October 4) for the 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

McLaren head into the competitive session as favourites to take pole position, particularly after Oscar Piastri's searing pace that was on show during Friday's second practice session.

The papaya F1 squad are relying on a decent performance from Piastri and team-mate Lando Norris this weekend to wrap up the 2025 constructors' championship title, and they'll be hoping for a strong qualifying session to put them in a good position to do just that on Sunday.

However, Max Verstappen - as always - will be looking to spoil the party. The four-time world champion has already claimed six pole positions in 2025 despite McLaren's dominance, and now has a sniff of a championship challenge.

The Dutchman is just 69 points behind championship leader Piastri with seven race weekends remaining, and will likely sense that his pursuit of a record-equalling fifth consecutive drivers' title is now back on track.

But Verstappen has never won the Singapore GP, with the Marina Bay Street Circuit being the only track on the current calendar that Verstappen has not tasted victory at.

Here are your timings for Saturday's crucial qualifying session.

F1 Qualifying times - Singapore Grand Prix

The competitive action will get underway today (Saturday, October 4, 2025), with qualifying at 9pm local time (SGT).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Singapore Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, October 4 2025

LocationTime
Local time (SGT)9pm Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)2pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST)3pm Saturday
United States (EDT)9am Saturday
United States (CDT)8am Saturday
United States (PDT)6am Saturday
Australia (AEST)11pm Saturday
Australia (AWST)9pm Saturday
Australia (ACST)10:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST)7am Saturday
Japan (JST)10pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)3pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST)4pm Saturday
China (CST)9pm Saturday
India (IST)6:30pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT)10am Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)4pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST)4pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)5pm Saturday

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.Zwee
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN
**SingaporeMediacorp Channel 5

* - F1 fans can watch Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

** - F1 fans can watch Singapore Grand Prix qualifying for free in Singapore via free-to-air channel Mediacorp Channel 5.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 Standings

