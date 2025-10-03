close global

Lando Norris

F1 Results Today: Lando Norris COLLIDES with rival as FIA investigation announced at Singapore GP

Sheona Mountford
Lando Norris

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris was involved in a collision that resulted in an FIA investigation at the Singapore Grand Prix.

In a dramatic FP2 session, Charles Leclerc was released from the pits by Ferrari and crashed into the path of Norris, who found himself in the pit lane wall.

McLaren were forced to change Norris' broken front wing and the Brit managed to return out on track, with Leclerc noted for an unsafe release.

The FIA confirmed after the session that both Norris and Leclerc had been summoned for an unsafe release, as the stewards investigate the incident.

George Russell was the first of many incidents in FP2, where he crashed into the wall at Turn 16 and lost the entire front wing of his Mercedes, alongside a front left tyre puncture.

The Brit hurried back to the garage as race control deployed a red flag, pausing the session to clear up Russell's abandoned wing.

Russell's crash meant that he lost out on representative running for qualifying on Saturday, unable to set a competitive time on the softs, with Lewis Hamilton also unable to do so.

A second red flag was waved soon after when Racing Bulls star Liam Lawson crashed into the wall, damaging his car and tearing off the rubber from his front right wheel.

In total, 22 minutes of action was lost due to the two red flags, with the Leclerc-Norris incident labelled 'unnecessary' by Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz.

F1 FP2 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:30.714
2Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.132secs
3Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.143secs
4Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.163secs
5Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.483secs
6Lance StrollAston Martin+0.508secs
7Esteban OconHaas+0.584secs
8Carlos SainzWilliams+0.585secs
9Charles LeclercFerrari+0.752secs
10Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.777secs
11Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.994secs
12Oliver BearmanHaas+0.997secs
13Alex AlbonWilliams+1.346secs
14Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.355secs
15Gabriel BortoletoSauber+1.605secs
16Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.744secs
17Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.931secs
18Kimi AntonelliMercedes+2.055secs
19Franco ColapintoAlpine+2.425secs
20George RussellMercedes+2.517secs

F1 FP1 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:31.116
2Charles LeclercFerrari+0.150secs
3Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.276secs
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.364secs
5Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.365secs
6Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.582secs
7Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.639secs
8Carlos SainzWilliams+0.696secs
9Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.744secs
10Esteban OconHaas+1.012secs
11George RussellMercedes+1.023secs
12Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.199secs
13Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.262secs
14Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.283secs
15Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.345secs
16Oliver BearmanHaas+1.422secs
17Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.495secs
18Lance StrollAston Martin+1.918secs
19Franco ColapintoAlpine+2.208secs
20Alex AlbonWilliamsNO TIME

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

No, there isn't anymore F1 today, but FP3 will take place on Saturday, October 4 at 10:30am (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

F1 Standings

