F1 Results Today: Lando Norris COLLIDES with rival as FIA investigation announced at Singapore GP
F1 Results Today: Lando Norris COLLIDES with rival as FIA investigation announced at Singapore GP
McLaren F1 star Lando Norris was involved in a collision that resulted in an FIA investigation at the Singapore Grand Prix.
In a dramatic FP2 session, Charles Leclerc was released from the pits by Ferrari and crashed into the path of Norris, who found himself in the pit lane wall.
McLaren were forced to change Norris' broken front wing and the Brit managed to return out on track, with Leclerc noted for an unsafe release.
The FIA confirmed after the session that both Norris and Leclerc had been summoned for an unsafe release, as the stewards investigate the incident.
George Russell was the first of many incidents in FP2, where he crashed into the wall at Turn 16 and lost the entire front wing of his Mercedes, alongside a front left tyre puncture.
The Brit hurried back to the garage as race control deployed a red flag, pausing the session to clear up Russell's abandoned wing.
Russell's crash meant that he lost out on representative running for qualifying on Saturday, unable to set a competitive time on the softs, with Lewis Hamilton also unable to do so.
A second red flag was waved soon after when Racing Bulls star Liam Lawson crashed into the wall, damaging his car and tearing off the rubber from his front right wheel.
In total, 22 minutes of action was lost due to the two red flags, with the Leclerc-Norris incident labelled 'unnecessary' by Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz.
F1 FP2 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:30.714
|2
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.132secs
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.143secs
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.163secs
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.483secs
|6
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.508secs
|7
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.584secs
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.585secs
|9
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.752secs
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.777secs
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.994secs
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.997secs
|13
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.346secs
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.355secs
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+1.605secs
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.744secs
|17
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.931secs
|18
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+2.055secs
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.425secs
|20
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+2.517secs
F1 FP1 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:31.116
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.150secs
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.276secs
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.364secs
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.365secs
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.582secs
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.639secs
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.696secs
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.744secs
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.012secs
|11
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+1.023secs
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.199secs
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.262secs
|14
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.283secs
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.345secs
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.422secs
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.495secs
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.918secs
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.208secs
|20
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|NO TIME
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
No, there isn't anymore F1 today, but FP3 will take place on Saturday, October 4 at 10:30am (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.
Related
Latest News
FIA announce Ferrari penalty verdict after Charles Leclerc incident at Singapore GP
- 1 minute ago
F1 race winner subject to post-race inspection after FIA announcement
- 47 minutes ago
F1 2025 Singapore GP weather forecast - latest from Marina Bay
- 1 hour ago
F1 Results Today: Lando Norris COLLIDES with rival as FIA investigation announced at Singapore GP
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari cause pit-lane CHAOS after careless crash at Singapore Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Mercedes F1 star’s ‘weird’ crash triggers red flag at Singapore GP
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up
- 1 october
Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race
- 14 september
FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory
- 22 september
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting
- Yesterday 21:22
Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
- 29 september
Yuki Tsunoda drive announced as Red Bull F1 partnership comes to an end
- 27 september