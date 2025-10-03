McLaren F1 star Lando Norris was involved in a collision that resulted in an FIA investigation at the Singapore Grand Prix.

In a dramatic FP2 session, Charles Leclerc was released from the pits by Ferrari and crashed into the path of Norris, who found himself in the pit lane wall.

McLaren were forced to change Norris' broken front wing and the Brit managed to return out on track, with Leclerc noted for an unsafe release.

The FIA confirmed after the session that both Norris and Leclerc had been summoned for an unsafe release, as the stewards investigate the incident.

George Russell was the first of many incidents in FP2, where he crashed into the wall at Turn 16 and lost the entire front wing of his Mercedes, alongside a front left tyre puncture.

The Brit hurried back to the garage as race control deployed a red flag, pausing the session to clear up Russell's abandoned wing.

Russell's crash meant that he lost out on representative running for qualifying on Saturday, unable to set a competitive time on the softs, with Lewis Hamilton also unable to do so.

A second red flag was waved soon after when Racing Bulls star Liam Lawson crashed into the wall, damaging his car and tearing off the rubber from his front right wheel.

In total, 22 minutes of action was lost due to the two red flags, with the Leclerc-Norris incident labelled 'unnecessary' by Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz.

F1 FP2 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025

F1 FP1 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:31.116 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.150secs 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.276secs 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.364secs 5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.365secs 6 Lando Norris McLaren +0.582secs 7 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.639secs 8 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.696secs 9 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.744secs 10 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.012secs 11 George Russell Mercedes +1.023secs 12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.199secs 13 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.262secs 14 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.283secs 15 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.345secs 16 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.422secs 17 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.495secs 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.918secs 19 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.208secs 20 Alex Albon Williams NO TIME

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

No, there isn't anymore F1 today, but FP3 will take place on Saturday, October 4 at 10:30am (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

