F1 champion Max Verstappen applied pressure to McLaren at the Singapore Grand Prix after he topped the final practice session.

Verstappen set the fastest time in FP3, nearly a tenth of a second ahead of Lando Norris and just ahead of Oscar Piastri who secured second place on a ramped up track, in a weekend where McLaren were expected to be dominant.

After crashing in FP2 on Friday, Liam Lawson once again caused a red flag as he hit the kerb and was sent into the barriers at Turn 7.

The front wing of his Racing Bulls car completely broke off, alongside suffering suspension damage, with the pressure on for the mechanics to get Lawson's car ready in time for qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton was placed under investigation by the stewards for an infringement under these red flag conditions, for slowing down when he passed Lawson and then sped up again.

F1 FP3 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, qualifying will take place later today Saturday, October 4 at 2pm (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren confirm driver exit as Singapore GP clash prompts ‘severe’ punishment

READ MORE: F1 star's car catches FIRE at Singapore Grand Prix

READ MORE: Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale

READ MORE: McLaren AXE driver as F1 plans take dramatic switch

Related