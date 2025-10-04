close global

Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, British GP, 2025

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen piles on pressure as McLaren blitzed at Singapore GP

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen piles on pressure as McLaren blitzed at Singapore GP

Sheona Mountford
Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, British GP, 2025

F1 champion Max Verstappen applied pressure to McLaren at the Singapore Grand Prix after he topped the final practice session.

Verstappen set the fastest time in FP3, nearly a tenth of a second ahead of Lando Norris and just ahead of Oscar Piastri who secured second place on a ramped up track, in a weekend where McLaren were expected to be dominant.

After crashing in FP2 on Friday, Liam Lawson once again caused a red flag as he hit the kerb and was sent into the barriers at Turn 7.

The front wing of his Racing Bulls car completely broke off, alongside suffering suspension damage, with the pressure on for the mechanics to get Lawson's car ready in time for qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton was placed under investigation by the stewards for an infringement under these red flag conditions, for slowing down when he passed Lawson and then sped up again.

F1 FP3 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Max VerstappenRed Bull1:30.148
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.017secs
3George RussellMercedes+0.049secs
4Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.089secs
5Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.089secs
6Carlos SainzWilliams+0.244secs
7Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.341secs
8Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.411secs
9Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+0.489secs
10Charles LeclercFerrari+0.503secs
11Alex AlbonWilliams+0.520secs
12Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+0.549secs
13Esteban OconHaas+0.636secs
14Ollie BearmanHaas+0.651secs
15Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.775secs
16Franco ColapintoAlpine+0.899secs
17Lance StrollAston Martin+1.112secs
18Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.292secs
19Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.495secs
20Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+3.480secs

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, qualifying will take place later today Saturday, October 4 at 2pm (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

F1 Standings

