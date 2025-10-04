A huge Liam Lawson crash caused the first red flag of FP3 at the Singapore Grand Prix, and left the New Zealander's participation in qualifying in major doubt.

In what was his second crash of the weekend, Lawson got up onto the kerb on the exit of turn seven, which unsettled his car and left him helpless when crashing into the barriers.

The medical car was deployed as a result of the high levels of G-Force involved in the crash, but thankfully Lawson confirmed he was ok and walked into the medical car.

The amount of debris left strewn across the Marina Bay Street Circuit caused the red flag to be waved, and Lawson's team will have a big job on their hands to be able to rebuild his car ahead of qualifying later on Saturday.

Lawson participation in doubt

Lawson has not had the easiest of starts to his weekend, despite the Singapore GP being the site of his first ever points-paying race in F1.

Back at the 2023 Singapore GP, Lawson finished an impressive ninth, but it was over a year later that he was officially handed a full-time seat on the grid with Racing Bulls.

After a promotion up to the main Red Bull team at the beginning of 2025, Lawson found himself back at Racing Bulls following two dismal performances, and is now attempting to rebuild his career.

His form lately has been good, but he is very much on the backfoot at Singapore having missed large parts of two practice sessions due to two separate crashes.

FP3 got back underway after about eight minutes, but Lawson did not take any further part in the session.

Racing Bulls will have just over two hours between FP3 and qualifying to try and get the 23-year-old's car fixed and in a position where he can compete in the vital qualifying session.

