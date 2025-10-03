F1 2025 Singapore GP weather forecast - latest from Marina Bay

The 2025 F1 championship continues for its 18th round at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, with McLaren hoping to be confirmed as world champions.

A third-place finish for either Oscar Piastri or Lando Norris at the Marina Bay Street Circuit this weekend would give McLaren the 15 points they need to confirm them as constructors' champions, regardless of how many points Mercedes and Ferrari score.

Meanwhile, the two McLaren drivers are also watching over their shoulders in the drivers' championship, with Max Verstappen having won the last two grands prix and now sitting just 69 points behind championship leader Piastri.

Norris is 25 points behind Piastri, having failed to capitalise on the Australian's DNF last time out in Baku, only finishing seventh.

However much Norris will rue missing a chance to take a big chunk out of his team-mate's championship lead, he is now back within one race win of his rival in the standings - with a chaotic-looking weekend ahead.

Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast

Saturday, October 4 - FP3 and Qualifying

After some pretty rough conditions for drivers during the two practice sessions on Friday, the hope was that Saturday would be a bit cooler and have less chance of thunderstorms.

However, temperatures will be even higher, reaching 31 degrees Celsius, with the atmospheric conditions set to make it feel like a whopping 40 degrees by the time FP3 starts at 5:30pm local time. Rain won't be a problem for the drivers, however, with forecasts currently predicting just a four per cent chance of precipitation as the track basks in bright sunshine.

Race organisers have done a great job booking the weather though, because for Saturday evening's qualifying session at 9pm they're looking at a zero per cent chance of rain. The most important session of the first two days, and the one with the best conditions for going really, really fast around the lizard-unsafe circuit.

It'll still be uncomfortably warm, up at 28 degrees Celsius and 75 per cent humidity, but compared to previous sessions it should be an absolute breeze.

Sunday, October 5 - Race

The Singapore Grand Prix will get underway at 8pm local time (1pm BST) on Sunday, avoiding absolutely scorching temperatures and likely rain early in the day.

Once again, the organisers have done a fantastic job booking the weather with whichever deity they've slipped a fiver to, with low winds, a zero per cent chance of any precipitation, and a positively reasonable 28 degrees Celsius forecast, although the circuit temperature will have a real feel of 37 degrees with 76 per cent humidity.

It's not even going to be particularly windy, with the wind set to be gently rustling the flags at a shade under five mph. Barely enough to make the steam coming off a cartoon pie deviate into a dog's nostrils.

