﻿
Hamilton giving a thumbs up in front of Singapore flag background

F1 Qualifying Results: Lewis Hamilton shines as British star takes pole at Singapore Grand Prix

Sheona Mountford
F1 champion Lewis Hamilton staged at stunning return to form at the Singapore Grand Prix while his compatriot George Russell secured pole position.

Russell beat Max Verstappen to claim his seventh career pole position under the floodlights, with Oscar Piastri in third and Lando Norris all the way down in fifth.

Hamilton was fastest during Q1, making the most of the track evolution to secure the fastest time ahead of rivals George Russell and Lando Norris.

The Brit crucially outqualified his team-mate Charles Leclerc and appeared much more confident in the SF-25, with the Ferrari pair in sixth and seventh respectively.

Elsewhere in Q1, Pierre Gasly stopped out on track after reporting an issue with his Alpine, prompting a yellow flag and ruining any subsequent laps for drivers.

F1 Qualifying Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time/Status
1George RussellMercedes1:29.158
2Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.182secs
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.366secs
4Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.379secs
5Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.428secs
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.530secs
7Charles LeclercFerrari+0.626secs
8Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.688secs
9Ollie BearmanHaas+0.710secs
10Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.797secs
11Nico HulkenbergSauberOUT IN Q2
12Alex AlbonWilliamsOUT IN Q2
13Carlos SainzWilliamsOUT IN Q2
14Liam LawsonRacing BullsOUT IN Q2
15Yuki TsunodaRed BullOUT IN Q2
16Gabriel BortoletoSauberOUT IN Q1
17 Lance StrollAston MartinOUT IN Q1
18Franco ColapintoAlpineOUT IN Q1
19Esteban OconHaasOUT IN Q1
20Pierre GaslyAlpineOUT IN Q1

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

