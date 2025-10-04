F1 champion Lewis Hamilton staged at stunning return to form at the Singapore Grand Prix while his compatriot George Russell secured pole position.

Russell beat Max Verstappen to claim his seventh career pole position under the floodlights, with Oscar Piastri in third and Lando Norris all the way down in fifth.

Hamilton was fastest during Q1, making the most of the track evolution to secure the fastest time ahead of rivals George Russell and Lando Norris.

The Brit crucially outqualified his team-mate Charles Leclerc and appeared much more confident in the SF-25, with the Ferrari pair in sixth and seventh respectively.

Elsewhere in Q1, Pierre Gasly stopped out on track after reporting an issue with his Alpine, prompting a yellow flag and ruining any subsequent laps for drivers.

F1 Qualifying Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time/Status 1 George Russell Mercedes 1:29.158 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.182secs 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.366secs 4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.379secs 5 Lando Norris McLaren +0.428secs 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.530secs 7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.626secs 8 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.688secs 9 Ollie Bearman Haas +0.710secs 10 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.797secs 11 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber OUT IN Q2 12 Alex Albon Williams OUT IN Q2 13 Carlos Sainz Williams OUT IN Q2 14 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls OUT IN Q2 15 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull OUT IN Q2 16 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber OUT IN Q1 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin OUT IN Q1 18 Franco Colapinto Alpine OUT IN Q1 19 Esteban Ocon Haas OUT IN Q1 20 Pierre Gasly Alpine OUT IN Q1

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

