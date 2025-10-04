F1 Qualifying Results: Lewis Hamilton shines as British star takes pole at Singapore Grand Prix
F1 champion Lewis Hamilton staged at stunning return to form at the Singapore Grand Prix while his compatriot George Russell secured pole position.
Russell beat Max Verstappen to claim his seventh career pole position under the floodlights, with Oscar Piastri in third and Lando Norris all the way down in fifth.
Hamilton was fastest during Q1, making the most of the track evolution to secure the fastest time ahead of rivals George Russell and Lando Norris.
The Brit crucially outqualified his team-mate Charles Leclerc and appeared much more confident in the SF-25, with the Ferrari pair in sixth and seventh respectively.
Elsewhere in Q1, Pierre Gasly stopped out on track after reporting an issue with his Alpine, prompting a yellow flag and ruining any subsequent laps for drivers.
F1 Qualifying Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:29.158
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.182secs
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.366secs
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.379secs
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.428secs
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.530secs
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.626secs
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.688secs
|9
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+0.710secs
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.797secs
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q2
|12
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|OUT IN Q2
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|OUT IN Q2
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|OUT IN Q2
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|OUT IN Q2
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q1
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|OUT IN Q1
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q1
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|OUT IN Q1
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q1
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
