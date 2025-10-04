F1 team at risk of DOUBLE penalty as FIA launch Singapore GP investigation

Williams F1 stars Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon could both be set to face a penalty, after FIA race stewards announced an investigation post-qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Sainz - who claimed a podium last time out at the Azerbaijan GP - was outqualified by team-mate Alex Albon at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, making their head-to-head battle all square after 18 grands prix.

The pair both failed to reach Q3, with Albon qualifying in 12th and Sainz just one place behind in 13th.

However, following the conclusion of qualifying, it was revealed that both Williams cars had been referred to the stewards for a potential breach of the FIA's sporting regulations.

In an official statement signed by FIA Formula 1 Technical Delegate Jo Bauer, it was revealed that: "The uppermost rear wing element adjustable positions were checked on car numbers 23 and 55. Both cars exceeded the maximum limit of 85 mm on both sides of the rear wing outer area.

"As this is not in compliance with Technical Regulations Article 3.10.10 g., I am referring this matter to the stewards for their confirmation."

Albon and Sainz disqualified?

As a result of the infringement, Albon and Sainz were later disqualified from the session but will still be able to compete in the race, starting from the back of the grid following permission from the FIA

Williams had been looking to build on what was an excellent weekend in Baku, with Sainz giving them their first podium in a full-length race since 2017, as they further strengthened their grip on fifth in the constructors' championship.

