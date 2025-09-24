F1 boss issues emotional statement as team summoned to HQ

Williams F1 team principal James Vowles has taken to social media to showcase the joy of team members at their Grove-based HQ following Carlos Sainz's stunning Baku podium.

Having qualified up in second during a chaotic qualifying session, Sainz managed to keep the likes of Kimi Antonelli and Lando Norris at bay to secure his first podium since leaving Ferrari at the end of 2024.

For Williams, it was their first top-three finish since the rain-curtailed 2021 Belgian Grand Prix, and their first after a full race distance since the 2017 Azerbaijan GP.

Either way, it was the first time that Vowles had been able to celebrate a podium as Williams team principal, having left Mercedes at the end of 2022 to become the boss of the Grove outfit.

Shortly after Sainz's brilliant result, Vowles wrote on social media that this would be the podium he'd, 'remember forever', adding: "I can’t wait to get back to the factory on Monday with the trophy and feel the roof come off the place."

This week, the team gathered at Grove to celebrate, with Vowles delivering speeches to team members after an emotional weekend.

Following the day of celebrations, he wrote on X again, thanking the team, posting a series of pictures with the caption: "It was absolutely incredible to see the sheer joy of so many people back at the factory upon my return from Baku.

"Sunday’s podium wasn’t just the work of Carlos, the engineers, mechanics, the rest of the race team and myself. Sunday’s podium was a delivery of the unprecedented work that goes in day in, day out by the entire 1000+ strong workforce that work for Atlassian Williams Racing.

"Enjoy this moment. I am confident this is just a small taste of what is to come on this journey."

Williams targeting F1 comeback

Sunday's result not only boosted Sainz up to 12th in the drivers' championship, but it has also made Williams' grip on fifth spot in the constructors' championship look a lot stronger.

The team have arguably one of the most exciting driver lineups on the grid, and are seeking to make even bigger strides forward in the coming years.

With wholesale regulation changes sweeping into the sport in 2026, Williams want to try and be one of the outfits to make big gains on their competitors, and rumour has it that their power unit supplier (Mercedes) are best placed to master the new engine regulations.

Their two drivers have regularly found themselves in a fight with Mercedes and Ferrari throughout 2025, in what has been a marked improvement on their 2023 and 2024 performance levels.

In fact, Williams now have more points this season than in their last seven seasons combined, an astonishing statistic.

