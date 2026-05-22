McLaren lose out as rival F1 team signs title-winning talent

A big signing has been made off the race track

Williams F1 team have announced the signing of former McLaren chief operating officer Piers Thynne as the team continue their push towards the front of the grid.

Thynne will join Williams in August as chief optimisation and planning officer, a newly-created strategic leadership role focused on manufacturing, operations and long-term performance.

The move represents another significant statement from Williams under James Vowles, with the Grove-based outfit continuing to add senior talent from across the paddock as part of their rebuild.

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Thynne arrives from McLaren, where he served as chief operating officer until January and was central to the operational and cultural transformation behind the team’s back-to-back constructors’ championship successes in 2024 and 2025.

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Williams sign Piers Thynne from McLaren

Williams say Thynne will be tasked with transforming the team’s manufacturing capability, streamlining processes, optimising resources and helping deploy cutting-edge technology across the organisation.

That will include robotics, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing as Williams look to modernise their facilities and close the gap to F1’s leading teams.

“I am delighted to be joining Williams at what is a really exciting moment,” Thynne said.

“Williams has clear ambition to be championship level in all areas and set new standards in the sport, and I can’t wait to play my part in that as a member of the senior leadership group.

“I have enjoyed a fantastic time at McLaren, helping bring the team back to the top, and hope we will be able to do the same at Williams.”

Thynne brings more than 25 years of operations and manufacturing leadership experience to Williams and will become part of the team’s senior leadership group.

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Williams add more senior F1 recruits

Williams have also confirmed three further senior technical appointments, with Claire Simpson, Fred Judd and Steve Booth all joining the team.

Simpson has been appointed head of aerodynamic development after 12 years at Mercedes, where she progressed to group leader and was part of the team’s dominant run of eight constructors’ titles.

Judd joins as head of performance optimisation from Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains, having worked across a wide range of roles over 17 years, including chief trackside engineer at Mercedes and on the 2026 power unit development programme.

Booth has arrived from Alpine as head of vehicle engineering, bringing more than 20 years of F1 experience, including time with the Renault team that won consecutive constructors’ titles in 2005 and 2006.

Between them, Williams say the new recruits have worked on 12 championship-winning cars and bring more than 65 years of experience to Grove.

Vowles targets Williams title return

The latest appointments follow the arrival of Dan Milner from Mercedes as chief engineer in vehicle technology in April, with Williams also stating that more senior leaders from across the grid will arrive over the next few months.

Vowles has made no secret of his ambition to return Williams to championship contention, and the signing of Thynne is another step in that process.

“I am thrilled to be welcoming Piers to Williams as we continue investing in the people, processes and technology to compete at the front in Formula 1,” Vowles said.

“We are clear in our ambition to build a team that can win World Championships, and Piers has unrivalled recent experience in doing exactly that.

“I am also delighted to welcome Claire, Fred and Steve - we are attracting extremely talented strategic recruits from throughout the paddock who will add to the foundations we have already put in place over the past few years and help take us to the next level.”

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