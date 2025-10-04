F1 action at Singapore Grand Prix DELAYED after early retirement

The second qualifying session at the Singapore Grand Prix was delayed by around five minutes, following an incident for one driver.

Pierre Gasly made an early exit from qualifying around the Marina Bay Street Circuit, with some kind of electrical issue causing his car to break down.

While trying to take it to the run off area, Gasly ended up with his car parked right up against the side of the barriers, causing yellow flags near turn 11 which compromised some drivers' Q1 laps.

As the stewards attempted to clear away Gasly's Alpine following the conclusion of Q1, the start of Q2 was delayed by around five minutes.

Along with Gasly, Gabriel Bortoleto, Lance Stroll, Franco Colapinto and Esteban Ocon were all eliminated from the first qualifying session.

Gasly outqualified by Colapinto

Alpine F1 bosses have been slightly more positive about Colapinto in recent races, after some performances that have been much closer to that of experienced team-mate Gasly.

Across 12 race weekends in the Alpine, Colapinto is now only 7-5 down to Gasly in qualifying, and this was another instance in which he outperformed the Frenchman.

However, Alpine and Colapinto won't be celebrating too much, with the young Argentine set to start in 18th and Gasly 20th.

The team are currently sat bottom of the constructors' championship with just seven races remaining in the 2025 season.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren confirm driver exit as Singapore GP clash prompts ‘severe’ punishment

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Lando Norris COLLIDES with rival as FIA investigation announced at Singapore GP

READ MORE: F1 star's car catches FIRE at Singapore Grand Prix

Related