McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri was left furious after a controversial incident with team-mate Lando Norris at the Singapore Grand Prix.

McLaren won their 10th constructors' title under the floodlights in Singapore, with Norris finishing third and and Piastri just behind in fourth.

However, controversy marred their world title success, with Piastri clearly frustrated throughout the race after a lap one collision with the Brit.

Norris and Piastri made contact on the opening lap of the race, which sent the Aussie wide into the barrier and the Brit damaged his front wing.

Piastri was clearly unhappy with the aggressive move from his team-mate, and said over team radio: "So are we cool with Lando just barging me out of the way or? What’s the go there?"

The Aussie later added: "That's not fair. I'm sorry, that's not fair.

"If he has to avoid another car by crashing into his team-mate, then that's a pretty **** job of avoiding."

To make matters worse, Piastri endured a slow pit stop and fell even further behind his team-mate, unable to launch a challenge for third late in the race.

In the end, the glory went to George Russell at the Singapore GP where he claimed his fifth career win, followed by Max Verstappen in second.

Lewis Hamilton was blighted by late drama when he suffered brake issues in his Ferrari, which forced him to leave the track on three occasions.

Once shown the black and white flag, Hamilton could not afford a fourth track limits violation, but left the track at Turn 17 which earned him a five-second time penalty.

Therefore, Hamilton has been demoted from seventh to eighth and behind Fernando Alonso.

F1 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 George Russell Mercedes — 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +5.430secs 3 Lando Norris McLaren +6.066secs 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +8.146secs 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +33.681secs 6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +45.996secs 7 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +80.677secs 8 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +85.251secs 9 Oliver Bearman Haas +93.527secs 10 Carlos Sainz Williams +1 LAP 11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1 LAP 12 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1 LAP 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 LAP 14 Alex Albon Williams +1 LAP 15 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1 LAP 16 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1 LAP 17 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1 LAP 18 Esteban Ocon Haas +1 LAP 19 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1 LAP 20 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1 LAP

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton demands Ferrari talks as F1 champion loses key ally to rival team

READ MORE: F1 star's car catches FIRE at Singapore Grand Prix

READ MORE: Hamilton given FIA penalty verdict at Singapore GP

READ MORE: FIA announce TWO F1 drivers disqualified after Singapore GP drama

Related