F1 Results Today: Oscar Piastri FUMES as controversial Lando Norris incident overshadows title celebrations
F1 Results Today: Oscar Piastri FUMES as controversial Lando Norris incident overshadows title celebrations
McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri was left furious after a controversial incident with team-mate Lando Norris at the Singapore Grand Prix.
McLaren won their 10th constructors' title under the floodlights in Singapore, with Norris finishing third and and Piastri just behind in fourth.
However, controversy marred their world title success, with Piastri clearly frustrated throughout the race after a lap one collision with the Brit.
Norris and Piastri made contact on the opening lap of the race, which sent the Aussie wide into the barrier and the Brit damaged his front wing.
Piastri was clearly unhappy with the aggressive move from his team-mate, and said over team radio: "So are we cool with Lando just barging me out of the way or? What’s the go there?"
The Aussie later added: "That's not fair. I'm sorry, that's not fair.
"If he has to avoid another car by crashing into his team-mate, then that's a pretty **** job of avoiding."
To make matters worse, Piastri endured a slow pit stop and fell even further behind his team-mate, unable to launch a challenge for third late in the race.
In the end, the glory went to George Russell at the Singapore GP where he claimed his fifth career win, followed by Max Verstappen in second.
Lewis Hamilton was blighted by late drama when he suffered brake issues in his Ferrari, which forced him to leave the track on three occasions.
Once shown the black and white flag, Hamilton could not afford a fourth track limits violation, but left the track at Turn 17 which earned him a five-second time penalty.
Therefore, Hamilton has been demoted from seventh to eighth and behind Fernando Alonso.
F1 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|—
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+5.430secs
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+6.066secs
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+8.146secs
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+33.681secs
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+45.996secs
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+80.677secs
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+85.251secs
|9
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+93.527secs
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1 LAP
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1 LAP
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1 LAP
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1 LAP
|14
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1 LAP
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1 LAP
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1 LAP
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1 LAP
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1 LAP
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1 LAP
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1 LAP
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
2025 rule change removes fastest lap point
Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.
However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.
The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton demands Ferrari talks as F1 champion loses key ally to rival team
READ MORE: F1 star's car catches FIRE at Singapore Grand Prix
READ MORE: Hamilton given FIA penalty verdict at Singapore GP
READ MORE: FIA announce TWO F1 drivers disqualified after Singapore GP drama
Related
Latest News
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton demoted as controversial incident prompts rule rethink
- 3 minutes ago
Piastri and Norris collision has 'reset' major F1 rule
- 26 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton DEMOTED as post-race FIA penalty issued at Singapore GP
- 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Oscar Piastri FUMES as controversial Lando Norris incident overshadows title celebrations
- 3 hours ago
Disaster for McLaren as Norris and Piastri collide at Singapore Grand Prix
- Today 14:33
F1 Race Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- Today 13:27
Most read
Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up
- 1 october
FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory
- 22 september
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting
- 2 october
Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
- 29 september
Yuki Tsunoda drive announced as Red Bull F1 partnership comes to an end
- 27 september
Verstappen caught short by doping control checks after facing huge delay
- 17 september