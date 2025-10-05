Piastri and Norris collision has 'reset' major F1 rule
Piastri and Norris collision has 'reset' major F1 rule
Sky Sports F1 legend Martin Brundle has suggested that 'the gloves are off' for the two McLaren drivers, after an early collision at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix.
Championship rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri touched wheels on lap one of the race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, with Piastri accusing his British team-mate of 'barging' him out of the way.
Piastri asked for the team to swap the cars around again, as has been the case on many occasions throughout 2024 and 2025, but engineer Tom Stallard confirmed they would not be doing that due to race stewards having ruled that Norris' move was fine, but Piastri was not happy.
At the Italian GP, Piastri let Norris through after Norris had experienced a botched pit stop, and the team have been very amicable when dealing with their drivers' championship battle so far.
But Brundle has suggested that now things will change, with McLaren making it clear by not giving Piastri the place back in Singapore that they will be allowing their drivers more freedom in getting their elbows out against each other.
"I thought it was punchy, opportunistic, aggressive, but this is a motor race," Brundle said on the live broadcast. "The ground rules have just been reset.
"I can't see how McLaren would swap that round or how they can justify it. But Oscar will say, 'ok, then, that's it. That's how we're going racing.'"
Later, Brundle said: "The gloves are off for the rest of the season for the McLaren drivers."
Piastri fumes at Norris and team
Norris' early exploits in Singapore also saw him collide with his other championship rival Max Verstappen, which meant that the Brit had to drive the rest of the race with minor damage to his front wing.
He still managed to finish in third, however, just behind Verstappen and ahead of Piastri.
After the lap one incident had taken place, Piastri took to team radio to say: "So are we cool with Lando just barging me out of the way or? What’s the go there?"
And then, after it had been confirmed that they will not be swapping the positions, Piastri further dug out his team, saying: "That's not fair. I'm sorry, that's not fair.
"If he has to avoid another car by crashing into his team-mate, then that's a pretty **** job of avoiding."
