McLaren boss makes U-TURN on F1 title team orders

McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown has said that team orders may well be implemented at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to help either Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri to win the drivers' championship.

In a complete u-turn to the rest of the season, in which Brown and McLaren have implemented 'papaya rules' to ensure that both drivers have an equal shot at the title, Brown has admitted that it would be 'crazy' not to prioritise one driver's race, if they are the only one that can defeat Max Verstappen.

Verstappen is currently 12 points behind Norris heading into the final race weekend of the season in Abu Dhabi, and Norris just needs to finish on the podium to claim championship success, even if Verstappen wins the race.

And that has led to queries about what McLaren might do should Verstappen be running in first, Norris down in fourth and Piastri - who is 16 points behind Norris in the championship and still has a shot at glory himself - in third.

In an interview with Sky Sports ahead of the action at the Yas Marina Circuit, Brown was asked whether the team would expect Piastri to yield to Norris in such a scenario.

"Yes, of course. We're realistic. We want to win this drivers' championship," he revealed.

"We're coming into the weekend knowing that they both have equal opportunity, even though there's obviously a point spread.

"You don't know how qualifying is going to go, reliability, but if we get into the race and it's becoming pretty clear that one has a chance and the other doesn't, we're going to do what we can to win the drivers' championship. It would be crazy not to.

"We want to win the drivers' championship. So, we'll kind of see how the race plays out, but we're not going to not win the championship because we're trying to protect a third and a fourth or a sixth and a seventh, or however the situation may play out."

Who will win the title?

Brown's comments come in complete contrast to Norris during Thursday's media day, when he suggested that there would be no change in tactics from the team.

McLaren have had a dominant season overall, claiming constructors' championship success as early as the Singapore GP in September, but they are desperate for a first championship double since 1998.

Their last drivers' champion was Lewis Hamilton back in 2008, and Brown has stated that their main priority this weekend is making sure a McLaren driver is lifting the trophy.

Four-time champion Verstappen can smell a record-equalling fifth consecutive title, but Norris has to still be the favourite, with his 12-point advantage meaning he can finish third in Abu Dhabi and still win the championship.

Piastri, meanwhile, will have gained some confidence from his performance in Qatar, and the Aussie will still believe he can beat both Norris and Verstappen.

