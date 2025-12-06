close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri edited onto a background of the UAE flag

F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions

F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions

Sam Cook
Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri edited onto a background of the UAE flag

Qualifying for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place TODAY (Saturday, December 6) at 6pm local time (GST), and we will bring you full results from Yas Marina.

It's a moment which will be absolutely crucial in the championship battle between Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri, with grid positions likely to be crucial to the eventual outcome in Sunday's final race of 2025.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren pull out of Abu Dhabi media duties as driver slams ‘unacceptable’ team orders

Norris only needs to finish on the podium this weekend in order to be sure of the title, even if Verstappen wins the race, so the Brit will desperately be seeking a pole position that will make that highly likely.

There are 12 points separating the Brit and the Dutchman, with Piastri a further four behind, and the three championship protagonists have shared 20 pole positions between them in 2025.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying results

Full results will appear here after Saturday afternoon's session:

Position Driver Team
1TBCTBC
2TBCTBC
3TBCTBC
4TBCTBC
5TBCTBC
6TBCTBC
7TBCTBC
8TBCTBC
9TBCTBC
10TBCTBC
11TBCTBC
12TBCTBC
13TBCTBC
14TBCTBC
15TBCTBC
16TBCTBC
17TBCTBC
18TBCTBC
19TBCTBC
20TBCTBC

What time does Qualifying start?

Qualifying for the Abu Dhabi GP takes place today (Saturday, December 6) at 6pm local time (GST). That is 2pm in the UK, 3pm CET and 9am Eastern Time in the United States. It is 6am Pacific if you are on the West Coast.

Find the qualifying start time converted to your local time zone below:

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, December 6, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (GST)6pm Saturday
United Kingdom (GMT)2pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET)3pm Saturday
United States (ET)9am Saturday
United States (CT)8am Saturday
United States (PT)6am Saturday
Brazil (BRT)11am Saturday
Australia (AET)1am Sunday
Australia (AWT)10pm Saturday
Australia (ACT)12:30am Sunday
Mexico (CST)8am Saturday
Japan (JST)11pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)4pm Saturday
Egypt (EET)4pm Saturday
China (CST)10pm Saturday
India (IST)7:30pm Saturday
Singapore (SGT)10pm Saturday
Turkey (TRT)5pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)5pm Saturday

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

FP1 RESULTS: Lando Norris on top as Oscar Piastri sidelined at Abu Dhabi GP

Related

Max Verstappen F1 Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Latest News

F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions

  • 17 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton summoned to Maranello for Ferrari inquest
Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton summoned to Maranello for Ferrari inquest

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Title Scenarios: How Max Verstappen can win the championship in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 Title Scenarios: How Max Verstappen can win the championship in Abu Dhabi

  • Yesterday 23:44
‘Dramas, beef, food fights?': Inside F1 drivers’ meal in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

‘Dramas, beef, food fights?': Inside F1 drivers’ meal in Abu Dhabi

  • Yesterday 22:51
Oscar Piastri told to ignore McLaren team orders
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri told to ignore McLaren team orders

  • Yesterday 21:59
Iconic F1 team LEAVE sport
Latest F1 News

Iconic F1 team LEAVE sport

  • Yesterday 21:21
More news

Most read

'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'
75.000+ views

'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'

  • 19 november
 FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix
50.000+ views

FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • 22 november
 F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
50.000+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions

  • 22 november
 FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix
30.000+ views

FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • 23 november
 Christian Horner destined to become Lewis Hamilton's new Ferrari F1 boss
30.000+ views

Christian Horner destined to become Lewis Hamilton's new Ferrari F1 boss

  • 16 november
 Aston Martin issue emotional statement as star officially exits team
30.000+ views

Aston Martin issue emotional statement as star officially exits team

  • 23 november

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x