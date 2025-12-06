F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
Qualifying for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place TODAY (Saturday, December 6) at 6pm local time (GST), and we will bring you full results from Yas Marina.
It's a moment which will be absolutely crucial in the championship battle between Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri, with grid positions likely to be crucial to the eventual outcome in Sunday's final race of 2025.
F1 HEADLINES: McLaren pull out of Abu Dhabi media duties as driver slams ‘unacceptable’ team orders
Norris only needs to finish on the podium this weekend in order to be sure of the title, even if Verstappen wins the race, so the Brit will desperately be seeking a pole position that will make that highly likely.
There are 12 points separating the Brit and the Dutchman, with Piastri a further four behind, and the three championship protagonists have shared 20 pole positions between them in 2025.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying results
Full results will appear here after Saturday afternoon's session:
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|TBC
|TBC
|2
|TBC
|TBC
|3
|TBC
|TBC
|4
|TBC
|TBC
|5
|TBC
|TBC
|6
|TBC
|TBC
|7
|TBC
|TBC
|8
|TBC
|TBC
|9
|TBC
|TBC
|10
|TBC
|TBC
|11
|TBC
|TBC
|12
|TBC
|TBC
|13
|TBC
|TBC
|14
|TBC
|TBC
|15
|TBC
|TBC
|16
|TBC
|TBC
|17
|TBC
|TBC
|18
|TBC
|TBC
|19
|TBC
|TBC
|20
|TBC
|TBC
What time does Qualifying start?
Qualifying for the Abu Dhabi GP takes place today (Saturday, December 6) at 6pm local time (GST). That is 2pm in the UK, 3pm CET and 9am Eastern Time in the United States. It is 6am Pacific if you are on the West Coast.
Find the qualifying start time converted to your local time zone below:
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Qualifying - Saturday, December 6, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (GST)
|6pm Saturday
|United Kingdom (GMT)
|2pm Saturday
|Central European Time (CET)
|3pm Saturday
|United States (ET)
|9am Saturday
|United States (CT)
|8am Saturday
|United States (PT)
|6am Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|11am Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|1am Sunday
|Australia (AWT)
|10pm Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|12:30am Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|8am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|11pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|4pm Saturday
|Egypt (EET)
|4pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|10pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|7:30pm Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|10pm Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|5pm Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|5pm Saturday
How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
FP1 RESULTS: Lando Norris on top as Oscar Piastri sidelined at Abu Dhabi GP
Related
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 17 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton summoned to Maranello for Ferrari inquest
- 1 hour ago
F1 Title Scenarios: How Max Verstappen can win the championship in Abu Dhabi
- Yesterday 23:44
‘Dramas, beef, food fights?': Inside F1 drivers’ meal in Abu Dhabi
- Yesterday 22:51
Oscar Piastri told to ignore McLaren team orders
- Yesterday 21:59
Iconic F1 team LEAVE sport
- Yesterday 21:21
Most read
'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'
- 19 november
FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 22 november
F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 22 november
FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 23 november
Christian Horner destined to become Lewis Hamilton's new Ferrari F1 boss
- 16 november
Aston Martin issue emotional statement as star officially exits team
- 23 november