F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions

Qualifying for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place TODAY (Saturday, December 6) at 6pm local time (GST), and we will bring you full results from Yas Marina.

It's a moment which will be absolutely crucial in the championship battle between Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri, with grid positions likely to be crucial to the eventual outcome in Sunday's final race of 2025.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren pull out of Abu Dhabi media duties as driver slams ‘unacceptable’ team orders

Norris only needs to finish on the podium this weekend in order to be sure of the title, even if Verstappen wins the race, so the Brit will desperately be seeking a pole position that will make that highly likely.

There are 12 points separating the Brit and the Dutchman, with Piastri a further four behind, and the three championship protagonists have shared 20 pole positions between them in 2025.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying results

Full results will appear here after Saturday afternoon's session:

Position Driver Team 1 TBC TBC 2 TBC TBC 3 TBC TBC 4 TBC TBC 5 TBC TBC 6 TBC TBC 7 TBC TBC 8 TBC TBC 9 TBC TBC 10 TBC TBC 11 TBC TBC 12 TBC TBC 13 TBC TBC 14 TBC TBC 15 TBC TBC 16 TBC TBC 17 TBC TBC 18 TBC TBC 19 TBC TBC 20 TBC TBC

What time does Qualifying start?

Qualifying for the Abu Dhabi GP takes place today (Saturday, December 6) at 6pm local time (GST). That is 2pm in the UK, 3pm CET and 9am Eastern Time in the United States. It is 6am Pacific if you are on the West Coast.

Find the qualifying start time converted to your local time zone below:

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, December 6, 2025

Location Time Local time (GST) 6pm Saturday United Kingdom (GMT) 2pm Saturday Central European Time (CET) 3pm Saturday United States (ET) 9am Saturday United States (CT) 8am Saturday United States (PT) 6am Saturday Brazil (BRT) 11am Saturday Australia (AET) 1am Sunday Australia (AWT) 10pm Saturday Australia (ACT) 12:30am Sunday Mexico (CST) 8am Saturday Japan (JST) 11pm Saturday South Africa (SAST) 4pm Saturday Egypt (EET) 4pm Saturday China (CST) 10pm Saturday India (IST) 7:30pm Saturday Singapore (SGT) 10pm Saturday Turkey (TRT) 5pm Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 5pm Saturday

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

FP1 RESULTS: Lando Norris on top as Oscar Piastri sidelined at Abu Dhabi GP

Related