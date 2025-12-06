Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton was knocked out of Q1 during Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying, and will start down in 16th for Sunday's race.

It's the third successive race weekend in which Hamilton has been knocked out in the first part of qualifying, and it means that he is now almost certain to finish the season without a single grand prix podium, a career first for the Brit and a new low in his torrid first season at Ferrari.

Hamilton had a terrible final sector on his final flying lap in Q1, and that ensured that he was only fast enough to qualify 16th.

"Every time, mate," Hamilton said to race engineer Riccardo Adami on team radio. "I'm so sorry."

The result also means that Hamilton will have a job on his hands to keep sixth place in the drivers' championship from 19-year-old rookie Kimi Antonelli, who is only two points behind heading into the final race weekend.

However, Antonelli could only put his Mercedes in P14, and both racers will have their work cut out to make it through the field on Sunday.

Hamilton's dismal 2025

Hamilton's first season at Ferrari has gone from bad to worse to undeniably torrid in the last few race weekends, and the seven-time champion will be desperate to see the back of his SF-25.

The Brit joined Ferrari back in January, and wanted to challenge for an eighth world title with the team. However, he has never been further from a championship in his career than he is right now, and will need a miracle in 2026 to rediscover that kind of form.

But 2026 does offer a completely new generation of cars with wholesale regulation changes sweeping into the sport, and those cars could be better suited to his talents.

The current car designs introduced in 2022 have only seen Hamilton claim two race wins in four full seasons.

Hamilton could also be offered hope by the fact that the 2026 changes could see a complete shake up in the competitive order of the teams, and that could see Ferrari challenging higher up the grid.

