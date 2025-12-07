Britain’s Lando Norris is the new F1 world champion in 2025, let that sink in for a moment.

Max Verstappen’s long reign at the summit (four consecutive titles and more than 1400 days) is finally over after British star Norris claimed the title following a thrilling decider at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 26-year-old from Bristol gave McLaren their first world drivers’ champion since Lewis Hamilton back in 2008. And now he joins the ranks of F1 greats.

A third-place finish behind four-time champion Max Verstappen was enough to give Lando the title by just two points.

Position Driver Season Points 1 Lando Norris 423 2 Max Verstappen 421 3 Oscar Piastri 410

At the tender age of seven, Norris held a tiny steering wheel with his eyes set on conquering the karting world.

Now, over a decade and a half later, he delivered a sensational performance at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, clawing his way up from fifth place to secure his first ever race victory after 110 grand prix starts.

But there's much more to this enigmatic F1 star than meets the eye. Dive deeper with 10 lesser-known facts about Lando Norris.

READ MORE: Lando Norris net worth: Ferrari and clever YouTube moves have boosted wealth

10 fascinating facts about Lando Norris

1. He's a dual citizen: Norris might fly the British flag on the track, but his heritage is a blend of two cultures. His mother, Cisca, is Belgian, making him a citizen of both Belgium and the United Kingdom. Lando’s dad Adam meanwhile initially built his fortune by founding Pensions Direct.

2. He's nicknamed 'Last Lap Lando': Norris has a knack for pulling off late-race heroics, making him a force to be reckoned with in the final moments.

The 2020 Austrian Grand Prix saw him perform last-lap magic, setting the fastest lap, closing the gap to Lewis Hamilton, and securing his first ever podium finish.

3. He plays golf, a lot: A few years ago, Norris discovered a newfound passion for golf, thanks to his former teammate Carlos Sainz. Now, he regularly hits the green, even sharing the fairway with PGA Tour stars!

4. He's an avid gamer: When not battling real-world rivals, Norris takes the fight to the virtual world. He's been an avid gamer since he was four years old, playing with his dad.

5. He has an esports team: Lando's love for gaming extends beyond the console. In late 2020, he founded the gaming and lifestyle brand Quadrant, which is said to generate millions of pounds in annual revenue from partnerships and merchandise sales alone.

6. He has his own karting team: While still young himself, Norris already gives back to the sport he loves. He established his own karting team, LN Racing, providing a platform for up-and-coming drivers to chase their dreams.

7. He's an active philanthropist: Lando is a strong supporter of charities, particularly those focused on helping underprivileged children and protecting the environment.

8. His idol is Valentino Rossi: Rossi isn't just a racing legend for Norris; he's an idol. The Italian's passion for racing ignited Norris' own and even inspired his choice of car number: 4, the first digit of Rossi's iconic 46, as well as his helmet colours.

"When I started competing myself, Valentino inspired my helmet design," he said. "I gave it to a helmet designer, and I was like, ‘I love Rossi!’ and he came up with one that was black chrome and orange."

9. DJ Lando: While not actively pursuing it anymore, Lando possesses surprising DJ skills. He even showcased his talent at a party after the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix!

10. He's a musician: Norris also got musical chops, playing guitar, piano, and drums, even taking lessons from Josh Devine, the former One Direction drummer.

More about Lando Norris

Okay so we’ve given you 10 things you might not have known about Lando, but we are not done. Here are a few more questions that you might like answered:

How much does Lando Norris earn?

F1 contracts are not generally public information, but according to widespread reports Lando’s current McLaren deal is worth $20m per year. He signed a multi-year extension in January 2024, which reportedly runs through the 2027 season.

Meet Magui, Lando’s girlfriend

F1 wives and girlfriends are a hot topic now - with some drivers criticising the amount of focus put on them by the official broadcaster no less. As of November 2025, Lando’s girlfriend is Portuguese actress, model and influencer Margarida (Magui) Corceiro.

The pair have been linked together since 2023, but their relationship became official to the wider world during the 2025 season.

Where does Lando live?

Like so many F1 drivers Lando Norris lives in the principality of Monaco. As well as the obvious tax benefits, it’s a pretty ideal base given its location. Particularly Monaco Grand Prix weekend!

Related