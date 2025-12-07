Lando Norris gives tearful reaction after winning F1 title

Lando Norris issued an emotional celebration to his 2025 F1 world championship victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, stating: "I love you Mum, I love you Dad."

Norris finished third at the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP, and that was enough for the Brit to claim his maiden world title, thanks to his 12-point advantage over Max Verstappen heading into the race.

Verstappen claimed the win, while the other championship protagonist Oscar Piastri was second, but Norris did exactly what he needed to do to become world champion.

And following the race, the celebrations with his team and with his family were emotional, as he completed his journey to world champion.

His race engineer Will Joseph revealed to Norris over team radio amid a McLaren garage full of celebrations that he was world champion, to which a tearful Norris said: "Thank you guys, oh my God. You have made my dreams come true, thank you so much.

"I love you guys. Thanks for everything, you deserve it. I love you mum, I love you dad. Thanks for everything. I'm not crying!"

Norris was then interviewed by former McLaren racer David Coulthard on the grid after the race, in which Norris exclaimed: "I've not cried in a while, I didn't think I'd cry, but I did."

Norris crowned world champion

Norris is the 35th F1 world champion, and he will always be remembered for winning the championship in F1's anniversary year, with the sport celebrating 75 years this season.

Verstappen - who has won four drivers' championship trophies already - was congratulating Norris, as was Piastri, who even went over to Norris' family to wish them well after the race.

For McLaren, it's the first time that they have had a drivers' champion since Lewis Hamilton in 2008, while it's the first time they have won both the drivers' and constructors' championships since 1998.

In the end, the gap between Norris and Verstappen was just two points, remarkable considering Verstappen was at one point 104 points behind the top of the championship.

Verstappen won the final three grands prix of the season, and did all he could to spoil the party, but Norris is the 2025 world champion.

