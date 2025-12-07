The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix of 2025 gets under way in a matter of minutes now, and it WILL crown the new F1 driver’s champion. We’ll give you the latest - live - on how the standings look as it stands.

Three drivers go into the race at Yas Marino (1pm UK, 2pm CET, 8am Eastern, 5am Pacific) with a legitimate shot at taking the title.

Britain’s Lando Norris (McLaren) starts as hot favourite with a 77% probability of becoming champion, while reigning four-time king Max Verstappen (Red Bull) has a 26% shot of making it five.

Aussie Oscar Piastri (McLaren again) is the outsider, ranked as having just a 4.8% shot a taking his first title.

We will keep you up to date on the live standings throughout the race:

F1 Drivers’ Standings - Live

The current standings - if the race finished now - would look like this (please refresh for latest updates):

Lap 1 of 58

Position Driver Current Race Season Points 1 Lando Norris - 426 2 Max Verstappen - 421 3 Oscar Piastri - 407

So here we are - every possible permutation for you, based on finishing position today:

Points if Finishing Position Norris Verstappen Piastri P1 433 421 417 P2 426 414 410 P3 423 411 407 P4 420 408 404 P5 418 406 402 P6 416 404 400 P7 414 402 398 P8 412 400 396 P9 410 398 394 P10 409 397 393

