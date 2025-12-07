close global

LIVE F1 standings as Norris, Verstappen and Piastri battle for the title

Graham Shaw
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix of 2025 gets under way in a matter of minutes now, and it WILL crown the new F1 driver’s champion. We’ll give you the latest - live - on how the standings look as it stands.

Three drivers go into the race at Yas Marino (1pm UK, 2pm CET, 8am Eastern, 5am Pacific) with a legitimate shot at taking the title.

Britain’s Lando Norris (McLaren) starts as hot favourite with a 77% probability of becoming champion, while reigning four-time king Max Verstappen (Red Bull) has a 26% shot of making it five.

Aussie Oscar Piastri (McLaren again) is the outsider, ranked as having just a 4.8% shot a taking his first title.

We will keep you up to date on the live standings throughout the race:

F1 Drivers’ Standings - Live

The current standings - if the race finished now - would look like this (please refresh for latest updates):

Lap 1 of 58

Position Driver Current Race Season Points
1Lando Norris-426
2Max Verstappen-421
3Oscar Piastri-407

Scenarios and permutations - the definitive guide

So here we are - every possible permutation for you, based on finishing position today:

Points if
Finishing Position Norris Verstappen Piastri
P1433421417
P2426414410
P3423411407
P4420408404
P5418406402
P6416404400
P7414402398
P8412400396
P9410398394
P10409397393

