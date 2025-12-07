LIVE F1 standings as Norris, Verstappen and Piastri battle for the title
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix of 2025 gets under way in a matter of minutes now, and it WILL crown the new F1 driver’s champion. We’ll give you the latest - live - on how the standings look as it stands.
Three drivers go into the race at Yas Marino (1pm UK, 2pm CET, 8am Eastern, 5am Pacific) with a legitimate shot at taking the title.
Britain’s Lando Norris (McLaren) starts as hot favourite with a 77% probability of becoming champion, while reigning four-time king Max Verstappen (Red Bull) has a 26% shot of making it five.
Aussie Oscar Piastri (McLaren again) is the outsider, ranked as having just a 4.8% shot a taking his first title.
We will keep you up to date on the live standings throughout the race:
F1 Drivers’ Standings - Live
The current standings - if the race finished now - would look like this (please refresh for latest updates):
Lap 1 of 58
|Position
|Driver
|Current Race
|Season Points
|1
|Lando Norris
|-
|426
|2
|Max Verstappen
|-
|421
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|-
|407
Scenarios and permutations - the definitive guide
So here we are - every possible permutation for you, based on finishing position today:
|Finishing Position
|Norris
|Verstappen
|Piastri
|P1
|433
|421
|417
|P2
|426
|414
|410
|P3
|423
|411
|407
|P4
|420
|408
|404
|P5
|418
|406
|402
|P6
|416
|404
|400
|P7
|414
|402
|398
|P8
|412
|400
|396
|P9
|410
|398
|394
|P10
|409
|397
|393
