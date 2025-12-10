Lando Norris has a little longer to wait before he gets his hands on his first ever F1 drivers' title trophy.

Somerset had cause to celebrate (finally) on Sunday, after Norris secured the title in Abu Dhabi and became the latest F1 champion to hail from the county.

Jenson Button was previously the king of the county, but Norris fever has well and truly gripped his hometown, even prompting a street rename in his honour: 'Lando Lane'.

So, now 'Sweet Caroline' has been sung, the Insta bio changed to 'World Champ' and the driver number switch has been announced, what is left on Norris' 'to-do list' during his victory tour?

Open top bus around Glastonbury? Gritted teeth handshake with Keir Starmer? Don't be silly! It's the F1 drivers' trophy of course!

Why doesn't Lando Norris have F1 drivers' trophy yet

Withholding the drivers' trophy from Norris isn't some FIA jape, far from it! Instead, Norris will be invited to a pretty swanky ceremony in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where he will collect his silverware.

The annual end-of-season FIA prize-giving ceremony takes place on Friday December, 12, where he'll presumably don his glad rags accompanied by Zak Brown/Andrea Stella and his loved ones.

The handing over of the trophy is purely symbolic however, with the silverware expected to be displayed at McLaren's facility before being returned to the FIA. Norris can ask for a replica, but the downside is he'll have to fork out for it - and we doubt it will be a small lump of change.

Friday's ceremony brings together champions across multiple FIA sanctioned motorsport disciplines – F1, F2, F3, Formula E, World Rally Championship, to name a few – alongside a series of special awards.

These include Rookie of the Year, won by Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri in 2023, and Action of the Year which allows fans to choose their defining event of the sporting year.

