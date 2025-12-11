Government discussions underway for African F1 return

Discussions for the return of an F1 African grand prix are reportedly taking place in governments across the continent, according to Italian-Swiss banker Christopher Aleo.

Aleo is the founder of iSwiss financial group and an F1 enthusiast who is set on ramping up the project of bringing Africa back to the sport's ever-growing calendar.

In the past, there have only been two African countries that have hosted an F1 championship race — South Africa and Morocco, though the latter only hosted one, the 1958 Moroccan Grand Prix.

In recent years, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has been a passionate advocate for Africa's F1 comeback, pointing out that it is currently the only inhabited continent the sport does not compete in.

As Liberty Media and F1 have continued to look for new host destinations and favoured American races in the hope of boosting the sport's popularity with an audience across the pond, Hamilton urged the organisations to not 'ignore' Africa as an option.

"We can't be adding races in other locations and continuing to ignore Africa, which the rest of the world just takes from. No one gives anything to Africa," said Hamilton back in 2024.

How soon could we see an African grand prix?

Last year, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali announced the championship was in talks with Rwanda over potential plans to host a grand prix once again in in East Africa.

However, a return would take a considerable amount of time given that there is not currently a track in the region that meets the FIA standards required to host an F1 race.

This is an obstacle that former F1 host circuit Kyalami is currently attempting to overcome with the South African track having not run a grand prix since 1993.

Plans to upgrade the facility to Grade 1 status have been approved by the FIA and are currently underway, and this would allow Kyalami to host a grand prix once again in theory.

Aleo is determined to see the sport return to Africa and when attending the season finale in Abu Dhabi last weekend, he confirmed that a series of negotiations with several African governments have begun in hope of laying the foundations for a grand prix project. "Africa cannot remain without a grand prix," Aleo said at a recent conference, as reported by Corriere dello Sport.

The Hedge Fund CEO continued: "We have discussed this with several governments, and the project could bring tangible benefits to the local economy and the entire continent."

Despite Rwanda and South Africa seeming to be the frontrunners in the past, no official track selection has been confirmed and the additional countries reportedly vying to host the future African grand prix also include Nigeria and Tanzania.

