New name? F1 team's sneaky revamp unmasked

One F1 team have made a sneaky name and logo change heading into 2026, with fans on social media gradually picking up on the alteration.

The 2026 regulations herald a new era for Formula 1, with several teams undergoing varying degrees of change – including new partnerships with Red Bull and Ford, Aston Martin and Honda – the most dramatic of all being Audi's takeover of Sauber.

For one team, however, an iconic manufacturer will be front and centre of their identity from next year, with American team Haas rebranding as Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) Haas F1 Team.

In December 2025, it was announced that Toyota had strengthened their relationship with Haas and will replace Moneygram as their title sponsor for the 2026 season.

Toyota returned to F1 in 2024 as part of a technical partnership via their research and development division TGR, and have signed a multi-year partnership with Haas.

Included in the deal, is their first-ever personal simulator for their Banbury base, which will come online for the 2026 season.

Welcome TGR Haas F1 Team

The title partnership was made official on social media with a name and logo rebrand, although Haas sneaked the change by fans, with no official announcement going out on their social media pages.

Instead at the turn of the year, on January 1, 2026, eagle-eyed fans who visited Haas' social media page discovered the change and shared the new 'TGR Haas F1 Team' logo.

While the addition of Toyota to their name is certainly new, the red, white and black colour scheme remains the same, alongside the customary red 'H' logo of Gene Haas' squad.

Speaking on their title partnership with Toyota back in December, Haas F1 team principal Ayao Komatsu said: “Our working relationship to-date has been everything we hoped it would be.

"It’s been evidenced through our successful TPC running this season but there’s been so much more going on behind the scenes too – including the development and installation of the simulator at our Banbury facility for 2026.

"The cultivation of personnel, all working collaboratively between Haas F1 Team and TGR, has benefited us greatly and that’s something that will only increase as our partnership matures.

"We’re excited to further grow with the likes of our driver program too, and it’s been encouraging to see the depth of talent TGR is backing in that process.”

