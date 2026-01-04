F1 chief had yacht CONFISCATED but you will never guess how he got it back
Bernie Ecclestone has spoken about the time infamous F1 team boss Flavio Briatore's yacht was confiscated by authorities, and the unusual route which led to recovering it.
The 95-year-old was speaking to German newspaper Bild last year when he recounted the story, having begun discussing the 'four real friends' he's had in his life.
Beyond Briatore – 'the only one still alive' – he also listed Jochen Rindt (the only posthumous F1 champion), Niki Lauda, and controversial former FIA president Max Mosley.
Ecclestone used a story about Briatore to illustrate his idea of true friendship, explaining that he actually bought the flamboyant Italian's yacht back from Italian authorities about 15 years ago.
Ecclestone reveals wild yacht story
Reflecting on what makes a true friend, Ecclestone said: "It can only be someone you stick with through thick and thin for a long time, someone you trust one hundred percent and aren't afraid of taking any risks with. I have an example with Flavio.
"When his yacht was confiscated by the authorities in Italy in 2010 for undeclared fuel tax (he had refuelled in Greece), I bought it at auction. I then sold it back to Flavio for the auction price plus one dollar."
He insisted that he wasn't worried about any potential issues with the Italian authorities over the move, saying simply: "That's friendship to me."
Despite being about a decade removed from his sale of F1 to Liberty Media, he admitted: "I still watch every race, even every practice session, and I get up at the appropriate times for the overseas races."
