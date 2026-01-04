close global

Composite image of F1 pundit Ralf Schumacher in a media vest with Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari kit

Ralf Schumacher claps back over 'jealous' Lewis Hamilton claim

Chris Deeley
Ralf Schumacher has hit back at accusations of being 'jealous' of Lewis Hamilton's success.

The German was responding to his legendary brother Michael's F1 record of five consecutive drivers' championships remaining unmatched after Max Verstappen was beaten by Lando Norris last year.

Schumacher shrugged off suggestions that the preservation of the record is meaningful to him though, calling claims that he is jealous of the likes of Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton 'complete nonsense'.

The German, a former race winner himself, insisted he knows his brother was the best driver of his own era, and knows just as well that new generations of drivers will keep emerging and excelling.

Schumacher: Hamilton and Verstappen deserve their praise

“No," he said when asked by Sport1 if the five-in-a-row mattered to him. "I don't care about that at all. You can't compare these things. Michael was and remains the best driver of his time.

“Of course, the world moves on, new drivers come along – I didn't care about that with Lewis Hamilton, and I don't care about it with Max either.

“I was often accused of being jealous, especially by the British, with the argument that Hamilton theoretically has eight titles and is better than Michael. That's complete nonsense. Any driver who is as successful as Hamilton and Verstappen absolutely deserves it.”

'The British media' has become a common boogeyman for a number of continental drivers and pundits in recent years, with Verstappen himself taking them to task on more than one occasion in recent years.

