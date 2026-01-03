F1 News Today: Max Verstappen team-mate plans unveiled as F1 star’s secret pact emerges

Red Bull F1 boss Laurent Mekies has revealed what his team lineup could look like as far forward as 2028.

Isack Hadjar is being promoted up into the Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen in 2026, following a stellar rookie season with the sister team Racing Bulls.

He will become the third driver to hold that position in the last 12 months, after Liam Lawson was axed after just two race weekends and Yuki Tsunoda after 22. But whether or not Hadjar will stick around past 2026 has been an unknown up till now.

F1 star reveals pact with friends that could get him SLAPPED

An F1 star has revealed a pact with his friends that could result in a cheeky slap in the face if he goes back on his word.

Gabriel Bortoleto had a fantastic rookie 2025 season, claiming 19 points for his team but, more importantly for him, showing his worth up against Nico Hulkenberg, particularly in qualifying.

And the Brazilian has also made a few friends along the way, including Max Verstappen. But his old friends may have something to say about that!

Sky Sports F1 star takes Michael Schumacher swipe at colleague

Sky Sports pundit and former F1 racer Ralf Schumacher has taken a cheeky swipe at his colleague Nico Rosberg.

Schumacher and Rosberg work together as pundits during some race weekends across the season for Sky Germany, and Rosberg splits his time between the German channel, and the UK channel Sky Sports F1.

But Schumacher has now opened up about stories told by his colleague Rosberg about his brother Michael Schumacher.

F1 New Year: Lewis Hamilton parties with Kim Kardashian and more

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton greeted the new year alongside Kim Kardashian and a host of other celebrities in Aspen.

Hamilton headed to Colorado for actress Kate Hudson's New Year's Eve party, in which some huge names headed to upmarket restaurant Matsuhisa, before continuing with their celebrations elsewhere.

TMZ have managed to get photos of Hamilton, Kardashian and actress Anya Taylor-Joy in their glamorous outfits in what seemed to be the place to be this new year.

Ferrari announce F1 driver exit

Ferrari F1 team have announced that Zhou Guanyu will no longer act as their reserve driver in 2026.

Ferrari signed the Chinese racer as their reserve driver, and he was on standby should either Hamilton or Charles Leclerc not be fit for a particular race weekend, as well as helping to develop the SF-25 in the simulator.

Bur now, he is walking away from the team altogether, with an emotional goodbye post put out by the outfit.

