Lewis Hamilton's dad announces new racing series

Anthony Hamilton, the father of seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, has announced the creation of a new racing series, focusing on hybrid cars.

Hybrids have been used in F1 since 2014, and from next year, electrical output within the power units is being tripled, meaning there will be a 50-50 split between the combustion engine and electrical energy.

On top of this, the combustion engine will be able to be run on 100 per cent sustainable fuels, bringing F1 into line with their own ambitions of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

Now, Hamilton's father has created a new racing series that will use hybrid power, but try to simulate the familiar sound of the V10 engine that F1 fans miss so much.

The series will be called HybridV10, and it will be an independent global motorsport festival and racing series built around live, single-seater, competitive racing.

After teasing the announcement of the series in recent weeks, the Instagram page for the series has been set up, with its first post being shared in conjunction with Anthony Hamilton's Instagram, with the announcement explaining a bit more about the series.

"HybridV10 is an independent global motorsport festival and racing series built around live, single-seater, competitive racing designed to restore emotion, innovation, and opportunity to the sport in a modern, open, and accessible way," the post read.

"HybridV10 combines high-impact racing with technology, culture, and fan participation, delivered through destination festival events around the world.

"Founding Principle - Racing should be authentic, competitive, and accessible. HybridV10 is founded on a simple principle: a return to authentic racing with real sound, genuine competition, open opportunity, and disciplined cost control delivered through clear, transparent structures, free from unnecessary complexity."

More details about the series and who will be eligible to compete in it are set to be revealed later this year.

Anthony Hamilton confirms return of F1 favourite

F1 used V10 engines exclusively between the late 1980s and the early 2000s, before 2006 saw the phasing out of the V10s, and V8 engines were used instead.

V10s were much adored by F1 fans for the ear-splitting, high-pitched sound they created, with the nostalgia of those engines still looked back upon by fans to this day.

However, times move on, and more environmentally friendly engines are needed in this day and age, and F1's move to 2026 power units that have a huge emphasis on electrical energy is one of the main reasons that they have managed to get car giants Audi and General Motors to join the sport.

Anthony Hamilton's ambitious goal, however, is to create the authentic sound of the V10 using hybrid engines and sustainable fuels, something that has been discussed by F1 as an option for the future.

In this sense, F1 will likely be keeping a close eye on the series when it eventually comes to fruition.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton needs to change, not Ferrari

Related