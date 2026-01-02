close global

F1 New Year: Lewis Hamilton parties with Kim Kardashian and more

F1 New Year: Lewis Hamilton parties with Kim Kardashian and more

Sam Cook
Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton greeted the new year alongside Kim Kardashian and a host of other celebrities in Aspen.

Hamilton headed to Colorado for actress Kate Hudson's New Year's Eve party, in which some huge names headed to upmarket restaurant Matsuhisa, before continuing with their celebrations elsewhere.

TMZ managed to get photos of Hamilton, Kardashian and actress Anya Taylor-Joy in their glamorous outfits in what seemed to be the place to be this new year.

Meanwhile, other F1 drivers took to their social media pages to show off their more modest get-togethers, with Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet posting on Instagram to show Verstappen and their friends enjoying the night on a yacht.

Esteban Ocon took to Instagram to show he and partner Flavy Barla enjoying a 'wholesome' new year celebration at Disneyland Paris.

Ocon's bitter rival Pierre Gasly, meanwhile, was at a snowy ski resort with his partner, as F1 drivers saw in the new year in style before their attentions will switch to the new season later in January.

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet brought in 2026 on a yacht
Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet brought in 2026 on a yacht

When does the 2026 F1 season begin?

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will host five days of testing between January 26-30, meaning official 2026 running begins just seven weeks after the end of the 2025 season.

Bahrain's first three-day testing schedule will take place between February 11-13, before another three days at the circuit between February 18-20.

The F1 season then starts properly with the Australian Grand Prix weekend, which begins on March 6.

2026 will once again be the joint-longest F1 season in history, with 24 races making up the calendar, exacerbating concerns drivers have had about the amount of travel and driving they have to do each season.

