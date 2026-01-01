If you were imagining Max Verstappen hunkered down with a glass of brandy and a dish of raclette somewhere in the Alps during the F1 winter break, then think again.

This year's winter shutdown will have come a welcome relief after a gruelling 24-race season, where Verstappen pushed McLaren all the way for the world drivers title.

The F1 grid have provided us with a glimpse into their off-season via the medium of social media, with the likes of George Russell hitting the slopes and giving us serious chalet envy with Jamie Chadwick.

After a family Christmas with partner Kelly Piquet, step-daughter Penelope and daughter Lily, however, Verstappen opted for the warmer climes of Brazil for the classic betwixmas period. Honestly, beats my week of lying on the sofa and drinking my weight in port.

Feliz Natal!

Piquet, who is the daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet, hails from Brazil and her partner was spotted in a series of pictures shared on Instagram by their extended family.

Husband of Piquet's sister Julia, and NASCAR Cup Series driver, Daniel Suarez posted a series of pictures from their break, which capture the idyllic family holiday in all of its glory.

Verstappen joined his in-laws for a game of volleyball set against the luscious landscape, with the post also featuring pictures of Piquet's brother and racing driver Nelson Piquet Jr out on a boat.

In one video, Suarez attempted to fish out a sea creature with a gin goblet, which was presumably in the mitts of renowned gin lover Verstappen seconds before (seriously Tanqueray, just offer him the sponsorship deal already).

READ MORE: Christian Horner 'offering' £665million for F1 team takeover

Related