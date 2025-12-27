Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen received a hilarious Christmas gift featuring his 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix win, displayed by partner Kelly Piquet's Instagram story.

Verstappen won the race in Vegas back in November while McLaren gave him the biggest Christmas gift of all, with both of their drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri being disqualified from the race for excessive wear on their skid blocks.

That double disqualification for the McLaren drivers put Verstappen firmly back into contention for the drivers' championship, and he eventually lost out by just two points to Norris in the battle for the 2025 title.

But Verstappen's win at Vegas was a special victory, his second in three years in the city since its return to the calendar in 2023, and one of his most dominant of the season, finishing over 23 seconds ahead of second-place George Russell.

Verstappen's stunning display around the Las Vegas Street Circuit would have been one of the highlights of the season for him, and now his family have celebrated that win with a hilarious Christmas gift.

As shown on Kelly Piquet's Instagram story, Verstappen received a t-shirt which showed him with his Vegas GP winners' trophy, sporting some colourful sunglasses, smoking a cigarette, and putting his middle finger up.

Verstappen looked very pleased with his gift, beaming from ear to ear.

Max Verstappen with his Christmas gift via Kelly Piquet's Instagram story

Verstappen's brilliant 2025 season

The fact that Verstappen was in the drivers' championship battle at all was mightily impressive considering that Red Bull's RB21 car was such an inconsistent machine.

He claimed eight grand prix victories, the most out of any driver in the season, and only lost out to Norris by two points, finishing above Piastri despite the fact McLaren had a much more dominant car.

Verstappen will now have plenty of rest throughout the winter before he gives his hunt for a fifth world championship another go in 2026.

Next season sees wholesale regulation changes sweeping into the sport, meaning that Red Bull may have the chance to make gains on their rivals, with a potential shake up of the competitive order set to occur.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen issues early retirement threat to F1

Related