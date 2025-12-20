Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has said that he may leave the sport as early as 2031, if a key change is not made to the calendar.

The Dutchman is one of the most successful drivers of all time, and he has been racing in the sport since he was just 17 years of age.

In 2025, Verstappen lost the drivers' championship crown that he had won in each of the four previous seasons to Lando Norris, although still finished within two points of a record-equalling fifth consecutive title.

Verstappen was also the driver who won the most grands prix throughout 2025, picking up eight wins compared to Norris and Oscar Piastri's seven.

In 2026, new regulations are sweeping into the sport that may just see his Red Bull team be able to get back to winning ways and usurp McLaren's dominance, and the season is fast approaching.

After the 2025 season only finished earlier this month, the first pre-season test of 2026 takes place in January, before another 24-race season ensues.

Now Verstappen, who has already stated how he will not race in the sport as long as the likes of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, has said that he doesn't see himself racing in F1 for much longer if the lengthy 24-race calendar remains.

"I don't see myself driving in Formula 1 until I'm 44, let alone with 24 races per season," he told Viaplay in an end of season interview. "Even being in F1 at 34 would be too much."

Verstappen is currently 28, meaning he could potentially only have five more seasons left in the sport if he sticks to his timeline.

Will Verstappen walk away from the sport?

This recent timeline for a potential retirement given by Verstappen may well have been a hint to F1 to shorten the calendar, but it's not the first that he has got his fans worried about a potential early retirement.

Verstappen has many passions away from F1, with sim racing, GT Racing and a desire to one day compete in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans race just to name a few.

On top of this, Verstappen also has a young family, following his partner Kelly Piquet giving birth earlier this year.

The length of Verstappen's career may well rest upon how long he can be challenging for championships for, with the Dutchman unlikely to be wanting to run in the midfield.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen in Mercedes test drive during F1 off-season

Related