F1 star reveals pact with friends that could get him SLAPPED

An F1 star has revealed a pact with his friends that could result in a cheeky slap in the face if he goes back on his word.

The 2025 season saw a strong wave of rookies enter the sport, with some more successful than others during their maiden season.

While Isack Hadjar and Kimi Antonelli found themselves on the podium last year, one rookie went under the radar, methodically working through their first season in F1 at Sauber - Gabriel Bortoleto.

The Brazilian driver enjoyed a solid first season in F1, and whilst he didn't quite reach the heights of a podium like team-mate Nico Hulkenberg, he still managed to impress boss Jonathan Wheatley, who has praised Bortoleto's maturity and work ethic.

Bortoleto has also received support from F1 champions up and down the grid, with Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso both acting as a mentor for the youngster.

Bortoleto's F1 pact

The 21-year-old may be rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in global sport, but when it comes to his friends and his private life, he likes to keep things humble.

In a conversation with F1.com at the end of the year, Bortoleto revealed he has a pact with his friends, that if he changes with fame, they then have the right to 'slap' him.

"I haven't changed at all. I think I've learned different things to manage my time better. But as my personality and everything, I don't think I've changed," he said.

"I enjoy making people smile and people happy around me. I think that's very important. I try to be like that. It's just who I am.

"I think in F1, it's very easy because you become a bit famous and then people start to change a bit and not really be the same person anymore. I don't feel a reason so far to change.

"I always joke with my friends and people even in the team. I said, if one day I change, you slap me in the face. So far, I have not had any slaps!"

