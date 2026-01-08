F1 champion claims sport has become 'less fun'

An F1 champion has admitted that modern cars are less fun to drive, despite positive advancements in regards to safety and technology.

A new generation of F1 cars dawns, with the 2026 regulation changes introducing a 50-50 split between electrical power and the internal combustion engine, and the new cars will also run on 100 per cent sustainable fuels.

In regards to improved safety, the roll hoop will be strengthened to take 23 per cent more load in 2026, and the front impact structure design now separates in two stages to provide drivers with greater protection in crashes where there is secondary impact.

Speaking to The New York Times last year, F1 champion Fernando Alonso looked ahead to the new rules and praised the sports' innovation, but admitted the cars are less fun to drive.

“F1 has changed for the better in terms of safety, selling the show to the public and technology,” he said.

“We have incredible power units, very efficient, maybe 60 percent less fuel consumption than two decades ago with the same performance or more, which is remarkable.

“But the fun behind the steering wheel, maybe that has taken a step backwards, because with safety and technology, these long, heavy cars are not as sharp as they once were.”

Can Alonso become world champion again?

The likes Alonso and Lewis Hamilton have demonstrated impressive longevity in F1, both racing into their 40s, and the 2026 season will mark the Spaniard's 23rd season in the sport.

Alonso's last world title win was in 2006, and hasn't tasted an F1 victory since 2013, but still believes he his capable of winning a world title and believes Aston Martin have what it takes to be competitive with the new ruleset.

“In previous changes of regulations, I was probably more stressed about getting it right from the beginning. Now, I think things will be right," he continued.

“We have everything that is needed to be competitive eventually. If it’s race one, fantastic. If it’s race four, race seven, race 11, it doesn’t matter. We will be there. That’s the trust we all have in the project, which has a solid foundation. Hopefully, we get it right from the beginning.”

