Lewis Hamilton announces 'time for change' in birthday message

F1 icon Lewis Hamilton has announced 'the time for change is now' in his latest inspirational birthday post on social media.

The seven-time champion turned 41 on January 7 and shared his relaxing birthday trip with his 42 million Instagram followers.

The Ferrari star shared pictures of himself and his family enjoying the slopes, with the F1 legend returning to the snowboard he typically takes up during the off-season.

Among the carousel of snowy snaps was a video where Hamilton could be seen cruising the mountains with his beloved niece Willow, who also appeared to be getting on well on her own board.

"First day snowboarding with Willow, good job Willow," Hamilton exclaimed, before letting out a gleeful 'woohoo'.

Accompanying the photo dump was a motivational caption, where Hamilton vowed to start fresh in 2026, ' leaving behind unwanted patterns and working on growth'.

Will 2026 be Hamilton's year?

Hamilton took to Instagram on his 41st birthday, writing: "Another return. I’m incredibly grateful for this break. Time to disconnect, recharge and find a bit of inner peace. Time with family and friends replenishing with rest and good laughs has been everything I needed after a very draining year. In a world that moves so fast where we’re constantly being pulled in so many directions, truly disconnecting and has been the most amazing feeling."

The former Mercedes man then reflected on entering the new year by changing for the better, adding: "I’m conscious that we’re entering the Year of the Horse and leaving behind the Year of the Snake. The time for change is now. Starting new routines, leaving behind unwanted patterns and working on growth.

"Let go of things that don’t serve you. This can take time, there will be things you can’t get rid of immediately, but it starts with the first step," he continued.

"Even though the world can seem like a mess, I hope that you’re staying focused on living life to the fullest. Be you and never forget who you are. I learnt that from many of you who told me this in 2025, and I’ll never forget again! Your support means the world to me, and I’m here for you too. You are never alone. Let’s take it one day at a time, one step at a time."

Hamilton will do well to take some of his own advice into the upcoming F1 campaign, which will be his second with the Scuderia.

2026 also brings a new opportunity for Hamilton to make a better impression at Ferrari as new regulations come in, something which should work in his favour as the competitive order is reset.

Having struggled at the wheel of he SF-25 last season, Hamilton will hopefully have better luck turning things around this year given that he has had significant input on Ferrari's 2026 challenger.

