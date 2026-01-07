Ferrari F1 kit discounted TODAY to mark Lewis Hamilton's birthday

The F1 season may not be quite ready to return but Ferrari fans rejoice— today is Lewis Hamilton's birthday!

The racing legend turns 41 on January 7 and to celebrate, the F1 Store are running an exclusive discount for a limited time only on Ferrari merchandise.

With code LEWIS10, fans can get 10 per cent off Ferrari kit on the F1 Store, including sale and full price items. Click here to shop the Ferrari collection.

The discount will be active on site from 9am (GMT) on Wednesday, January 7 and will be valid until the sale ends the following day on Thursday, January 8 at 10am (GMT).

Grab Hamilton discount while stocks last!

The discounts are valid on official Ferrari F1 kit, lifestyle pieces with apparel partner PUMA and more.

Hamilton's birthday couldn't have come at a better time! The discount even works on pieces from the new Ferrari lifestyle collection which just dropped on the F1 Store website.

The collection includes the Sweat Ferrari Puma jumper in red which features the iconic Ferrari logo, a stunning graphic of their F1 machinery and a nod to their home base of Maranello. The piece is available to order now and though it retails for £86 it is now £77.40 with code LEWIS10.

The classy Puma Ferrari Premium Hoodie in black is now available on the F1 Store and though it retails at full price for £104, Hamilton's birthday discount code means it could be yours for £93.60. Click here to buy.

The Ferrari Pumatech-X set has also dropped on the official merch website just in time for Hamilton's big day. The zip-up jacket could be yours with code LEWIS10 for £77.40 instead of £86.

You can copy Hamilton's effortlessly cool paddock style for a reduced price by also grabbing the matching jogging bottoms while stocks last. Click here to complete the set for the reduced price of £70.20.

Of course it wouldn't be a celebration of the seven-time champion without including some of his F1 kit in the sale, so naturally his official Ferrari F1 cap is up for grabs for an even further discounted price. The hat is already on sale for £28 but click here to get your hands on the No.44 cap for just £25.20 when the code is applied at the checkout instead of the original price of £41.

The official oversized Ferrari team tee is also up for grabs and though it is already in the clearance sale for £40, code LEWIS10 means it could be yours for £36. Click here to purchase.

All the Ferrari F1 kit modelled by Hamilton throughout the 2025 F1 season is also included in the sale, so be sure to check out the full range here and don't forget to apply LEWIS10 at checkout.

