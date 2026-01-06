close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Lewis Hamilton looks concerned in front of an Oscars background

Lewis Hamilton facing hilarious F1 calendar headache

Lewis Hamilton facing hilarious F1 calendar headache

Kerry Violet
Lewis Hamilton looks concerned in front of an Oscars background

Seven-time F1 champion, Hollywood movie producer, entrepreneur and activist; Lewis Hamilton does it all.

But there's one problem with this - his calendar has become impossible to manage!

Let's take the fact that F1's campaign alone has 24 race weekends, that hardly leaves room for much else between the months of March and December.

But hey, at least Hamilton will be taking the winter months between seasons to rest up, right? Wrong! Ahead of F1's regulations overhaul this year, there will be three rounds of pre-season testing instead of one, and the first begins in Barcelona on January 26.

When you look at it this way, Hamilton barely has time between his pessimistic F1 interviews and his hardcore inspirational New Year workout posts to take time for himself.

But things are about to get a whole lot worse as the champion faces an impossible decision - should he attend the Oscars or the Chinese Grand Prix?

Hamilton's 2026 Ferrari dilemma

After a disappointing first season in red, Hamilton will be hoping to return to Maranello this month, somewhat rested and geared up to attack the new regulations.

Though the competitive order will likely be reset come the season-opening Australian GP in March, Hamilton will hardly have it easy in 2026.

Last year the champion faced endless questioning over his future at Ferrari and chances of retirement.

The second he fails to make it out of Q1 in Melbourne, those questions will surely be thrown straight back at him.

And it could get even worse during the following round in Shanghai.

Barring a miracle win for Hamilton in Australia, the Chinese GP will mark one year since he last stepped on the top step of the podium with Ferrari.

As a result, this year's event in China will likely see the media throw a barrage of questions at the F1 legend over when fans can expect to see him back on the podium in red, if ever.

But what if there was a way he could avoid all this entirely? Well, thanks to his side quest as a movie producer, there potentially could be.

Hamilton could soon receive an invite to the 98th Academy Awards after last summer's blockbuster F1 movie was shortlisted in five categories.

The former Mercedes star co-produced F1 and though the movie is yet to receive official Oscar nominations, it poses a conundrum for Hamilton given that the star-studded event is set to take place on the same day as the Chinese GP- March 15.

And if the results of the Critics Choice Awards are anything to go by, the chances of F1 picking up an Oscar are relatively high.

The 44-year-old could always pull a Troy Bolton (if you haven't seen High School Musical what are you doing), splitting his evening between Shanghai and LA via a worryingly speedy private jet.

Alternatively, Hamilton could just take the Sunday off! That's what reserve drivers are for right?

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton needs to change, not Ferrari

Related

Lewis Hamilton F1 Ferrari F1 movie

Latest News

Fernando Alonso gets behind wheel of Adrian Newey Aston Martin
Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso gets behind wheel of Adrian Newey Aston Martin

  • 56 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton facing hilarious F1 calendar headache
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton facing hilarious F1 calendar headache

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Christian Horner contact revealed as team ‘swoop' for axed star
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Christian Horner contact revealed as team ‘swoop' for axed star

  • 2 hours ago
New Red Bull F1 star braced for 'difficult' 2026 season
Latest F1 News

New Red Bull F1 star braced for 'difficult' 2026 season

  • 2 hours ago
Ferrari take on new power unit partnership in stunning experiment
F1 News & Gossip

Ferrari take on new power unit partnership in stunning experiment

  • 3 hours ago
FIA forced to make F1 qualifying change for 2026
Latest F1 News

FIA forced to make F1 qualifying change for 2026

  • Today 08:27
More news

Most read

Christian Horner 'offering' £665million for F1 team takeover
75.000+ views

Christian Horner 'offering' £665million for F1 team takeover

  • 30 december
 F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton replacement 'chosen' as Ferrari boss hints at reshuffle
10.000+ views

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton replacement 'chosen' as Ferrari boss hints at reshuffle

  • 21 december
 Ferrari announce F1 driver exit
7.500+ views

Ferrari announce F1 driver exit

  • 2 january
 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 replacement 'identified'
7.500+ views

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 replacement 'identified'

  • 21 december
 The Ferrari dinner that may have just ended Lewis Hamilton's F1 career
5.000+ views

The Ferrari dinner that may have just ended Lewis Hamilton's F1 career

  • 30 december
 F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton's boss reveals 'low energy' as Ferrari driver exit confirmed
4.000+ views

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton's boss reveals 'low energy' as Ferrari driver exit confirmed

  • 2 january

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x