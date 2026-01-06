Lewis Hamilton facing hilarious F1 calendar headache

Seven-time F1 champion, Hollywood movie producer, entrepreneur and activist; Lewis Hamilton does it all.

But there's one problem with this - his calendar has become impossible to manage!

Let's take the fact that F1's campaign alone has 24 race weekends, that hardly leaves room for much else between the months of March and December.

But hey, at least Hamilton will be taking the winter months between seasons to rest up, right? Wrong! Ahead of F1's regulations overhaul this year, there will be three rounds of pre-season testing instead of one, and the first begins in Barcelona on January 26.

When you look at it this way, Hamilton barely has time between his pessimistic F1 interviews and his hardcore inspirational New Year workout posts to take time for himself.

But things are about to get a whole lot worse as the champion faces an impossible decision - should he attend the Oscars or the Chinese Grand Prix?

Hamilton's 2026 Ferrari dilemma

After a disappointing first season in red, Hamilton will be hoping to return to Maranello this month, somewhat rested and geared up to attack the new regulations.

Though the competitive order will likely be reset come the season-opening Australian GP in March, Hamilton will hardly have it easy in 2026.

Last year the champion faced endless questioning over his future at Ferrari and chances of retirement.

The second he fails to make it out of Q1 in Melbourne, those questions will surely be thrown straight back at him.

And it could get even worse during the following round in Shanghai.

Barring a miracle win for Hamilton in Australia, the Chinese GP will mark one year since he last stepped on the top step of the podium with Ferrari.

As a result, this year's event in China will likely see the media throw a barrage of questions at the F1 legend over when fans can expect to see him back on the podium in red, if ever.

But what if there was a way he could avoid all this entirely? Well, thanks to his side quest as a movie producer, there potentially could be.

Hamilton could soon receive an invite to the 98th Academy Awards after last summer's blockbuster F1 movie was shortlisted in five categories.

The former Mercedes star co-produced F1 and though the movie is yet to receive official Oscar nominations, it poses a conundrum for Hamilton given that the star-studded event is set to take place on the same day as the Chinese GP- March 15.

And if the results of the Critics Choice Awards are anything to go by, the chances of F1 picking up an Oscar are relatively high.

The 44-year-old could always pull a Troy Bolton (if you haven't seen High School Musical what are you doing), splitting his evening between Shanghai and LA via a worryingly speedy private jet.

Alternatively, Hamilton could just take the Sunday off! That's what reserve drivers are for right?

