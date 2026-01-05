F1 movie wins big at Critics Choice Awards

F1, the hit 2025 summer blockbuster co-produced by Lewis Hamilton has won big at this year's Critics Choice Awards.

The annual ceremony returned on January 4 to kick off awards season with a bang, setting the precedent for the highly-anticipated Oscars which will take place on March 15, the same weekend as F1's Chinese Grand Prix.

Though the F1 movie has not officially been nominated for the 98th Academy Awards later this year, it has been shortlisted in multiple categories, including cinematography, music (original score) sound and visual effects.

After featuring on the star-studded soundtrack, British pop star Ed Sheeran has also had his contribution to the movie's soundtrack recognised, with 'Drive' shortlisted in the original song category.

And the blockbuster has carried its success from last year into 2026 after taking home two wins at the Critics Choice Awards.

Which categories did the F1 movie win?

After pulling in over $631 million at the global box office, the F1 movie made a splash at the start of 2026 after being nominated in seven categories at the Critics Choice Awards.

Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another and Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme have been tipped as favourites for the 2026 awards season but it was F1 that took home the coveted prize in two categories.

Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta and Gareth John were all winners after F1 took home the prize for Best Sound, and Stephen Mirrione was to thank for the blockbuster's victory in the Best Editing category.

Fans were divided last summer over the representation of women in F1 and though the film faced mixed reviews, F1 impressed fans by replicating the realistic soundscape which can often make or break a motorsport movie.

Now, director Joseph Kosinski and Hamilton and his fellow producers await the rest of awards season to see how many prizes they can rack up for the production's state-of-the-art filmmaking.

