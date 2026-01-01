Lewis Hamilton's audition reel for his Fight Club remake just dropped on social media, and the F1 champion is all fired up.

Only joking! Dawn Apollo is not rebooting the 1999 classic beloved by film bros across the world. No, I'm talking about Lewis Hamilton's latest advertisement for lululemon.

Hamilton was announced as a lululemon global ambassador in 2025, and has been jogging through NYC in their activewear ever since, influencing so hard that I went on their website the other day to price up a pair of leggings.

For their latest advertisement, however, the brand demonstrated serious cinematic flair in an Instagram reel, where Hamilton showed off his gritty side and was all pumped up.

The champion was confined to a confusingly grey gymnasium, where he beat the living daylights out of a punchbag – presumably unleashing the fury only a season at Ferrari could cause – and looked determined, but poised (I mean seriously, kind of concerning that man never breaks a sweat).

Hamilton all fired up? Over what?

But the punchbag wasn't the point, nor was the array of monochrome leisurewear modelled by Hamilton...

The seven-time world champion, instead, had a message, one that you'd hope he adopts for 2026, full of intent and ready to tackle the challenge of a record breaking eighth world title.

So, If you want to manifest success for 2026, then I need you to stare hard, into the mirror, and repeat Hamilton's words: "There are many mountains I have yet to conquer.

"Everything that I challenge myself to work towards, I truly believe I can get there.

"If you don't necessarily have any yets, then you've got nothing to will you forward. And even if you've been working at something for years, and you still don't feel like you're there yet, it's okay. Because if you keep going you will get there."

