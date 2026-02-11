F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets and laps as Max Verstappen stops Mercedes dominance
The first official pre-season F1 testing session of 2026 has been completed, with Max Verstappen topping the timesheets at the Bahrain International Circuit.
Bahrain is playing host to pre-season testing this week, following a private shakedown last month in Barcelona in which limited data was available to fans.
But this week, all three days will have timings and lap counts released, as well as live coverage for the final hour being shown. And during the morning session on day one, it was Verstappen who was fastest in his RB22.
Verstappen set a time almost two tenths quicker than Oscar Piastri, with the world championship-winning McLaren team from last year looking to bounce back from a fairly disappointing Barcelona shakedown.
Mercedes' George Russell was third on the timesheet during day one's morning session, almost seven tenths off Verstappen's time despite all of the rumours of Mercedes dominance that have been sweeping the off season.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton raced the SF-26 around the track on Wednesday morning and finished in fourth, exactly one second off Verstappen's time, but he did manage an impressive 52 laps.
It was Williams' Carlos Sainz who put in the most laps during the morning, however, a whopping 77, as they look to make up for lost time having missed the Barcelona shakedown last month.
The only red flag of the first official pre-season testing session was caused early on by Franco Colapinto, whose Alpine came to a halt on the track, but the team did get him back up and running, and he completed 28 laps throughout the morning.
F1 TESTING 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch live
F1 testing results: Bahrain day one
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps completed
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:35.433
|65 laps
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:35.602
|54 laps
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:36.108
|56 laps
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:36.433
|52 laps
|5
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:37.169
|64 laps
|6
|Arvid Linblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:37.954
|75 laps
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:38.221
|77 laps
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:38.871
|49 laps
|9
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:39.150
|49 laps
|10
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:39.883
|33 laps
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:40.330
|28 laps
Who's driving for the F1 teams in the afternoon session in Bahrain?
|Team
|Wed AM
|Wed PM
|Thu AM
|Thu PM
|Fri AM
|Fri PM
|McLaren
|Piastri
|Norris
|Norris
|Norris
|Piastri
|Piastri
|Mercedes
|Russell
|Antonelli
|Antonelli
|Russell
|Russell
|Antonelli
|Red Bull
|Verstappen
|Verstappen
|Hadjar
|Hadjar
|Verstappen
|Hadjar
|Ferrari
|Hamilton
|Leclerc
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Williams
|Sainz
|Albon
|Albon
|Sainz
|Sainz
|Albon
|Racing Bulls
|Lindblad
|Lindblad
|Lawson
|Lindblad
|Lawson
|Lawson
|Aston Martin
|Stroll
|Stroll
|Alonso
|Alonso
|Stroll
|Stroll
|Haas
|Ocon
|Ocon
|Bearman
|Bearman
|Bearman
|Ocon
|Audi
|Bortoleto
|Hulkenberg
|Hulkenberg
|Bortoleto
|Bortoleto
|Hulkenberg
|Alpine
|Colapinto
|Gasly
|Gasly
|Gasly
|Colapinto
|Colapinto
|Cadillac
|Bottas
|Perez
|Perez
|Bottas
|Bottas
|Perez
