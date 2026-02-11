F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets and laps as Max Verstappen stops Mercedes dominance

The first official pre-season F1 testing session of 2026 has been completed, with Max Verstappen topping the timesheets at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Bahrain is playing host to pre-season testing this week, following a private shakedown last month in Barcelona in which limited data was available to fans.

But this week, all three days will have timings and lap counts released, as well as live coverage for the final hour being shown. And during the morning session on day one, it was Verstappen who was fastest in his RB22.

Verstappen set a time almost two tenths quicker than Oscar Piastri, with the world championship-winning McLaren team from last year looking to bounce back from a fairly disappointing Barcelona shakedown.

Mercedes' George Russell was third on the timesheet during day one's morning session, almost seven tenths off Verstappen's time despite all of the rumours of Mercedes dominance that have been sweeping the off season.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton raced the SF-26 around the track on Wednesday morning and finished in fourth, exactly one second off Verstappen's time, but he did manage an impressive 52 laps.

It was Williams' Carlos Sainz who put in the most laps during the morning, however, a whopping 77, as they look to make up for lost time having missed the Barcelona shakedown last month.

The only red flag of the first official pre-season testing session was caused early on by Franco Colapinto, whose Alpine came to a halt on the track, but the team did get him back up and running, and he completed 28 laps throughout the morning.

F1 TESTING 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch live

F1 testing results: Bahrain day one

F1 Pre-season testing results: Day one, morning session Position Driver Team Time Laps completed 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:35.433 65 laps 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:35.602 54 laps 3 George Russell Mercedes 1:36.108 56 laps 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:36.433 52 laps 5 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:37.169 64 laps 6 Arvid Linblad Racing Bulls 1:37.954 75 laps 7 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:38.221 77 laps 8 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:38.871 49 laps 9 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:39.150 49 laps 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:39.883 33 laps 11 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:40.330 28 laps

Who's driving for the F1 teams in the afternoon session in Bahrain?

Bahrain F1 Testing Lineup Team Wed AM Wed PM Thu AM Thu PM Fri AM Fri PM McLaren Piastri Norris Norris Norris Piastri Piastri Mercedes Russell Antonelli Antonelli Russell Russell Antonelli Red Bull Verstappen Verstappen Hadjar Hadjar Verstappen Hadjar Ferrari Hamilton Leclerc TBC TBC TBC TBC Williams Sainz Albon Albon Sainz Sainz Albon Racing Bulls Lindblad Lindblad Lawson Lindblad Lawson Lawson Aston Martin Stroll Stroll Alonso Alonso Stroll Stroll Haas Ocon Ocon Bearman Bearman Bearman Ocon Audi Bortoleto Hulkenberg Hulkenberg Bortoleto Bortoleto Hulkenberg Alpine Colapinto Gasly Gasly Gasly Colapinto Colapinto Cadillac Bottas Perez Perez Bottas Bottas Perez

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes star in pre-season crash and Lewis Hamilton gets 'goosebumps'

Related