close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Max Verstappen, Kimi Antonelli, Red Bull, Mercedes, Bahrain, 2026

F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets and laps as Max Verstappen stops Mercedes dominance

F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets and laps as Max Verstappen stops Mercedes dominance

Sam Cook
Max Verstappen, Kimi Antonelli, Red Bull, Mercedes, Bahrain, 2026

The first official pre-season F1 testing session of 2026 has been completed, with Max Verstappen topping the timesheets at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Bahrain is playing host to pre-season testing this week, following a private shakedown last month in Barcelona in which limited data was available to fans.

But this week, all three days will have timings and lap counts released, as well as live coverage for the final hour being shown. And during the morning session on day one, it was Verstappen who was fastest in his RB22.

Verstappen set a time almost two tenths quicker than Oscar Piastri, with the world championship-winning McLaren team from last year looking to bounce back from a fairly disappointing Barcelona shakedown.

Mercedes' George Russell was third on the timesheet during day one's morning session, almost seven tenths off Verstappen's time despite all of the rumours of Mercedes dominance that have been sweeping the off season.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton raced the SF-26 around the track on Wednesday morning and finished in fourth, exactly one second off Verstappen's time, but he did manage an impressive 52 laps.

It was Williams' Carlos Sainz who put in the most laps during the morning, however, a whopping 77, as they look to make up for lost time having missed the Barcelona shakedown last month.

The only red flag of the first official pre-season testing session was caused early on by Franco Colapinto, whose Alpine came to a halt on the track, but the team did get him back up and running, and he completed 28 laps throughout the morning.

F1 TESTING 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch live

F1 testing results: Bahrain day one

F1 Pre-season testing results: Day one, morning session
Position Driver Team Time Laps completed
1Max VerstappenRed Bull1:35.43365 laps
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:35.60254 laps
3George RussellMercedes1:36.10856 laps
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:36.43352 laps
5Esteban OconHaas1:37.16964 laps
6Arvid LinbladRacing Bulls1:37.95475 laps
7Carlos SainzWilliams1:38.22177 laps
8Gabriel BortoletoAudi1:38.87149 laps
9Valtteri BottasCadillac1:39.15049 laps
10Lance StrollAston Martin1:39.88333 laps
11Franco ColapintoAlpine1:40.33028 laps

Who's driving for the F1 teams in the afternoon session in Bahrain?

Bahrain F1 Testing Lineup
Team Wed AM Wed PM Thu AM Thu PM Fri AM Fri PM
McLaren Piastri Norris Norris Norris Piastri Piastri
Mercedes Russell Antonelli Antonelli Russell Russell Antonelli
Red Bull Verstappen Verstappen Hadjar Hadjar Verstappen Hadjar
Ferrari Hamilton Leclerc TBC TBC TBC TBC
Williams Sainz Albon Albon Sainz Sainz Albon
Racing Bulls Lindblad Lindblad Lawson Lindblad Lawson Lawson
Aston Martin Stroll Stroll Alonso Alonso Stroll Stroll
Haas Ocon Ocon Bearman Bearman Bearman Ocon
Audi Bortoleto Hulkenberg Hulkenberg Bortoleto Bortoleto Hulkenberg
Alpine Colapinto Gasly Gasly Gasly Colapinto Colapinto
Cadillac Bottas Perez Perez Bottas Bottas Perez

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes star in pre-season crash and Lewis Hamilton gets 'goosebumps'

Related

F1 Max Verstappen 2026 regulations pre-season testing

Latest News

F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets and laps as Max Verstappen stops Mercedes dominance
Pre-Season Testing 2026

F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets and laps as Max Verstappen stops Mercedes dominance

  • 2 hours ago
Why F1 tyres will look different for Bahrain testing
Pre-Season Testing

Why F1 tyres will look different for Bahrain testing

  • 17 minutes ago
F1 Testing - What are aero rakes?
Pre-Season Testing 2026

F1 Testing - What are aero rakes?

  • 39 minutes ago
F1 star 'sad' after driving 2026 car for the first time
Latest F1 News

F1 star 'sad' after driving 2026 car for the first time

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Engine Compression Ratio - What is it and why is it so controversial?
F1 Explained

F1 Engine Compression Ratio - What is it and why is it so controversial?

  • Today 11:53
F1 Testing 2026 weather forecast - Latest from Bahrain
F1 Testing 2026

F1 Testing 2026 weather forecast - Latest from Bahrain

  • Today 11:20
More news

Most read

Daniel Ricciardo is back in F1, but this time it's different
15.000+ views

Daniel Ricciardo is back in F1, but this time it's different

  • 31 january
 Lewis Hamilton split prompts major Angela Cullen decision
10.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton split prompts major Angela Cullen decision

  • 5 february
 F1 News Today: Adrian Newey ‘furious’ as McLaren unveil test car
10.000+ views

F1 News Today: Adrian Newey ‘furious’ as McLaren unveil test car

  • 26 january
 F1 2026 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton is 'dating Kim Kardashian'?
10.000+ views

F1 2026 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton is 'dating Kim Kardashian'?

  • 2 february
 Kelly Piquet: The girlfriend of Max Verstappen and mother of four-time champion’s child
5.000+ views

Kelly Piquet: The girlfriend of Max Verstappen and mother of four-time champion’s child

  • 5 february
 Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian 'move on to Paris' as dating rumours intensify
5.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian 'move on to Paris' as dating rumours intensify

  • 2 february

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x