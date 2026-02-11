F1 News Today: Mercedes star in pre-season crash and Lewis Hamilton 'goosebumps'

Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli was involved in a road accident at the weekend, just days before pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Mercedes have since confirmed reports of the accident in a statement, noting that Antonelli was 'completely unharmed', and was the only car involved.

The youngster was driving near his new home in San Marino late on Saturday night/early on Sunday morning when the accident occurred, with the civil police confirming details of the crash without revealing the car's occupants.

Why Lewis Hamilton got goosebumps watching Super Bowl with Kim Kardashian

Lewis Hamilton has admitted he had 'goosebumps' during Super Bowl LX in California on Sunday night.

The seven-time F1 champion attended the NFL showpiece at Levi's Stadium with reality TV star and Skims founder Kim Kardashian, with rumours about their 'blossoming relationship' swirling in the tabloids and online.

The pair 'went public' for the very first time in front of a TV audience of hundreds of millions - hot on the heels of a reported weekend in the Cotswolds and a trip to Paris.

F1 fans slam Aston Martin launch as 'embarrassment' and 'disaster'

Aston Martin F1 fans who believe in dire portents, look away now.

It's not that the team weren't unveiling a potentially speedy car on Monday night, it's the way they did it.

There's been a reasonably high standard set across the field this year when it comes to livery launches, but Aston Martin were plagued with more technical gremlins than Ferrari's 1989 car.

Lewis Hamilton team member announces switch to Aston Martin

A member of Lewis Hamilton's team has taken to social media to share a move to Ferrari F1 rivals Aston Martin ahead of the 2026 championship.

Hamilton has recently parted ways with manager Marc Hynes and press officer Ella Yeboah, who were both respectively part of Project 44 and Lewis Hamilton Ventures.

Now it has been confirmed a personnel change has also occurred within Hamilton's foundation Mission 44, with Senior Impact Manager Stephanie Travers leaving for Aston Martin F1 team.

Adrian Newey designed 2026 F1 car BEFORE joining Aston Martin

Legendary F1 design guru Adrian Newey has revealed that he had started work on Aston Martin's 2026 car before he even signed on to work with the team.

The 67-year-old had a lengthy period of downtime between leaving Red Bull in early May 2024 and signing with Aston Martin in September of the same year, with his period of gardening leave meaning that he didn't actually start working with his new team until March the following year.

Newey wasn't idle in that 10 months 'off work' though, revealing at the team's 2026 car launch event on Monday that he came up with the 'philosophy' for the AMR26 while unemployed.

