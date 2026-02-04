Lewis Hamilton's team has undergone a reshuffle at Ferrari with another exit reported before the 2026 F1 season.

The Daily Mail recently reported that Hamilton has parted ways with his manager Marc Hynes for the second time. The pair previously worked together from 2015 until 2021, but the 47-year-old returned to Hamilton's camp for the 2025 season and as a chief executive of 'Project 44'.

Hamilton and Hynes' split is believed to be amicable and on friendly terms, with suggestions the champion wants to revamp his team after a disappointing first year at Ferrari. Hynes is believed to be Cadillac-bound, and the Brit's LinkedIn page now states his current position as 'Zhou Guanyu F1 Management and Athlete Representation'.

Alongside Hynes, another key team member's departure has been reported, that of his press officer Ella Yeboah.

According to her LinkedIn, Yeboah joined Lewis Hamilton Ventures as trackside PR manager in November, 2024 with an end date of January, 2026.

Ferrari declined to comment on the matter when approached by GPFans.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian 'move on to Paris' as dating rumours intensify

Hamilton's restructure at Ferrari

Prior to the five-day shakedown in Barcelona, Ferrari also announced that Riccardo Adami had stepped down as Hamilton's race engineer for 2026.

Adami and Hamilton's tense relationship over the airwaves dominated discourse regarding the champion's struggles at Ferrari last year, with the Italian engineer moved to Ferrari driver academy and testing of previous cars programme.

Hamilton's race engineer for 2026 has not been confirmed, with the Brit sharing team-mate Charles Leclerc's engineer, Bryan Bozzi, for the Barcelona shakedown.

While Ferrari haven't put out an official announcement, McLaren's Cedric Michel-Grosjean is tipped to become Hamilton's race engineer for 2026.

This uncertainty in the Hamilton camp has caused concern, with Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok stating 'alarm bells are ringing' at Ferrari.

A replacement for both Hynes and Yeboah has also not been confirmed at time of writing. It is believed, however, that Hamilton's physiotherapist and long-time confidant Angela Cullen will remain by his side in 2026.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton in Ferrari split as Verstappen hides secret

Related