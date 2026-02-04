Lewis Hamilton has reportedly split from a key member of his team ahead of the 2026 F1 season.

According to the Daily Mail, the seven-time world champion has parted ways with manager Marc Hynes, who is also the chief executive of Project 44.

Hamilton and Hynes worked together between 2015 and 2021, before going their separate ways, but Hynes returned to the Brit's side for his first season at Ferrari.

Verstappen is hiding a big secret about the new Red Bull car

Max Verstappen is apparently keeping his lips sealed over the 2026 Red Bull car.

The Dutchman took to the track for the first time in the RB22 at the Barcelona shakedown, where Red Bull completed a total of 303 laps.

One of the major concerns was the reliability of Red Bull and Ford's brand new power unit, but the team didn't encounter any major issues in Barcelona.

Newey may have copied one of his iconic McLaren designs

Adrian Newey has delved into the archives for his first Aston Martin design.

The design legend has worked with reputable teams such as Williams, Red Bull and McLaren, ending his relationship with the latter team at the end of the 2005 season.

It was during his final year with McLaren that he debuted an iconic design choice, and it appears to have returned via the AMR26.

Lando beware! Oscar Piastri is out for 'revenge'

After a thrilling championship battle at McLaren in 2025, Oscar Piastri has been tipped to 'return with a vengeance'.

Despite a stellar start to the season for Piastri, it was Norris who was the in-form driver during the second half of 2025.

A third place finish in Abu Dhabi was all Norris needed to claim his maiden world title, beating Max Verstappen by two points.

Sky Sports F1 star lands new role with Mercedes

A Sky Sports F1 pundit has been awarded the role of development driver for 2026.

Mercedes have recently announced the drivers who will comprise their development lineup for this year, which has included young talents such as Doriane Pin and Joshua Durksen.

However, one familiar name was included in the list, with Sky Sports pundit Anthony Davidson being named as part of Mercedes' development roster for 2026.

