Mercedes announce new signing as Sky Sports F1 star lands new role
Mercedes announce new signing as Sky Sports F1 star lands new role
Mercedes have announced that a Sky Sports F1 pundit will serve alongside their new signing as a development driver in 2026.
Former Super Aguri driver, Anthony Davidson, competed in the sport intermittently from 2002 until 2008 before turning his attention to sportscars and the World Endurance Championship - which he won with Toyota in 2014.
Davidson is also known for his F1 commentary and analysis, joining Sky's lineup of presenters and pundits in 2011.
Alongside media duties, the 46-year-old has spent the past decade as a test and simulator driver for BAR, Honda, Brawn GP, and later the Mercedes team, but will be stepping into a new role in 2026.
It was announced that Davidson will become a development driver for Mercedes this season, alongside F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin and newcomer Joshua Durksen.
Davidson was praised for bringing his 'elite experience' to Mercedes and will continue his 'long association with Brackley.'
READ MORE: Button is back in F1, but this time it's different
Who is Mercedes newcomer Joshua Durksen?
Alongside Pin and Davidson, Formula 2 star Joshua Durksen was also confirmed as part of Mercedes' 2026 lineup of development drivers.
After two seasons at PHM AIX Racing, Durksen will compete with Invicta Racing in F2 this year, and has so far collected two wins in the series.
"I'm super excited to be joining Mercedes as a development driver," he said via Mercedes' social media channels.
"I can't wait to start working with these guys and to help the team succeed this year. Just really excited for what's to come. Thank you very much and ciao, ciao."
F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner declares ‘unfinished business’ in F1 as Red Bull warned of Max Verstappen exit
Related
Latest News
F1 superstar Max Verstappen is hiding a big secret about the new Red Bull car
- 1 minute ago
Lewis Hamilton 'splits with key team member for SECOND time'
- 44 minutes ago
F1 2026 Merch: Where to buy first official Cadillac kit as new team look revealed
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton shares adorable photo dump and it’s LOVE at first sight
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes announce new signing as Sky Sports F1 star lands new role
- 2 hours ago
F1 star admits major concerns about ‘difficult’ new car after Barcelona test
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Lewis Hamilton gets new race engineer after Ferrari split
- 20 january
Daniel Ricciardo is back in F1, but this time it's different
- 31 january
'It just feels right': F1 fans rejoice as Red Bull finally answer Daniel Ricciardo prayers
- 17 january
Red Bull F1 2026 car launch: Watch the big reveal LIVE
- 16 january
Audi F1 2026 car launch today: Watch the big reveal LIVE NOW
- 20 january
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey ‘furious’ as McLaren unveil test car
- 26 january