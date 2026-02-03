Mercedes have announced that a Sky Sports F1 pundit will serve alongside their new signing as a development driver in 2026.

Former Super Aguri driver, Anthony Davidson, competed in the sport intermittently from 2002 until 2008 before turning his attention to sportscars and the World Endurance Championship - which he won with Toyota in 2014.

Davidson is also known for his F1 commentary and analysis, joining Sky's lineup of presenters and pundits in 2011.

Alongside media duties, the 46-year-old has spent the past decade as a test and simulator driver for BAR, Honda, Brawn GP, and later the Mercedes team, but will be stepping into a new role in 2026.

It was announced that Davidson will become a development driver for Mercedes this season, alongside F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin and newcomer Joshua Durksen.

Davidson was praised for bringing his 'elite experience' to Mercedes and will continue his 'long association with Brackley.'

READ MORE: Button is back in F1, but this time it's different

Who is Mercedes newcomer Joshua Durksen?

Alongside Pin and Davidson, Formula 2 star Joshua Durksen was also confirmed as part of Mercedes' 2026 lineup of development drivers.

After two seasons at PHM AIX Racing, Durksen will compete with Invicta Racing in F2 this year, and has so far collected two wins in the series.

"I'm super excited to be joining Mercedes as a development driver," he said via Mercedes' social media channels.

"I can't wait to start working with these guys and to help the team succeed this year. Just really excited for what's to come. Thank you very much and ciao, ciao."

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner declares ‘unfinished business’ in F1 as Red Bull warned of Max Verstappen exit

Related