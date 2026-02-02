Former Red Bull boss Christian Horner has spoken about his F1 comeback for the first time since leaving the sport.

The Brit confirmed the feeling that he has 'unfinished business' in the sport, but said: "I don’t want to go back in the paddock unless I have something to do."

Horner was recently tipped for an F1 comeback with Alpine after it was reported that the 52-year-old Englishman part of a group of investors circling the French team.

Red Bull told Max Verstappen WILL leave if Mercedes form continues

Red Bull have been warned they must be the team to beat in 2026 if they want to retain the services of Max Verstappen.

The four-time champion flirted with a move to Mercedes in 2025 before solidifying his commitment to Red Bull, but the Dutchman could be tempted to complete a rival move once he has assessed where his current team sit in the competitive order once the 2026 season gets underway.

Verstappen has previously said he would only race for one team throughout his F1 career, but if the rumours prove true that Mercedes are miles ahead of the rest of the pack, they may be able to convince the champion to make the switch.

F1 rivals beware, Mercedes 'quicker day by day'

Mercedes F1 trackside engineering director has provided an update on the progress of the Silver Arrows, and it's bad news for their rivals.

Andrew Shovlin claimed the Brackley-based outfit are shaping up nicely, suggesting that Toto Wolff's squad are getting 'quicker day by day'.

At last week's Barcelona shakedown, Mercedes put in the most laps of all 10 teams who attended, completing 500 in total thanks to George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Max Verstappen's new F1 team-mate breaks his silence on $514k Barcelona crash

Max Verstappen's new F1 team-mate Isack Hadjar has broken his silence after a testing crash in Barcelona that seriously disrupted the team's running.

In the final moments of Hadjar's outing in the RB22 last Tuesday, Hadjar crashed into the barriers, causing significant damage to the new car.

The reported damage from the crash was around $514,000 and meant that Verstappen and Red Bull were forced to sit out the Wednesday and Thursday of the shakedown as they awaited spare parts from Milton Keynes.

F1 rich kids: There are 'eight more Lance Strolls in the pipeline'

Former F1 star Jan Lammers has spoken about the difficulty of trying to get his son Rene Lammers into the sport, lamenting young drivers who come from rich families.

"We have Lance Stroll in Formula 1, but there are about eight more Lance Strolls in the pipeline. So it's becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish yourself based on talent," he was quoted as saying recently.

Lance Stroll is the son of Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who owns the Aston Martin F1 team his son currently races for.

