Christian Horner confirms F1 comeback is on as axed Red Bull chief finally breaks his silence
The Christian Horner F1 comeback will happen - it is just a matter of time. Not if, but when and where.
Ever since the ultra-successful Red Bull Team Principal was sacked in July 2025, he has been constantly linked with a return to the paddock.
Ferrari appeared to be the favourite last year, but those rumours were swiftly squashed when the Scuderia handed Fred Vasseur a contract extension.
Aston Martin has also been mentioned, but now the Team Principal role there is filled by Horner’s former Red Bull team-mate Adrian Newey.
Alpine is flavour of the month when it comes to Horner speculation right now, with the 52-year-old Englishman said to be part of a group of investors circling the French team.
But in the seven months since his shock exit from Red Bull, Horner himself has said absolutely nothing about his future plans - until now that is.
Horner has 'unfinished business' in F1
He used the unusual surroundings of the European Motor Show in Dublin to break his silence about what comes next as he ponders a return to the paddock he once dominated.
Per The Independent, he said: “I feel like I have unfinished business in Formula One. It didn’t finish the way that I would have liked it to finish. But I am not going to come back for just anything. I am only going to come back for something that can win."
Horner was at serious pains to re-iterate that point about wanting the right role in the right situation. The man who claimed eight Drivers’ championship titles and six Constructors’ titles in a glorious 21-year run at Red Bull still retains the burning ambition to do it all again.
'I miss the team that I built'
"I don’t want to go back in the paddock unless I have something to do,” he emphasised.
“I miss the sport, I miss the people, I miss the team that I built. I had 21 incredible years in Formula One. I had a great run, won a lot of races, championships and worked with some amazing drivers, engineers and partners. I don’t need to go back. I could stop my career now.
“So I would only go back for the right opportunity to work with great people, and to work in an environment where people want to win, and they shared that desire. I would want to be a partner, rather than just a hired hand, but we will see how it plays out. I am not in a rush. I don’t need to do anything."
Horner on the speculation - and what happens next
Horner says all the speculation about his future up to now has been just that - speculation. While the point at which he can return is fast approaching, he says it isn’t quite here yet.
"What has been fascinating is that I stepped out of Red Bull on July 8, and this is the first time I have actually spoken to anyone. (In the media) I think I have been going to every single Formula One team, which has ranged from the back of the grid, to the middle of the grid, and to the front of the grid.
“And there just seems to be an appetite as to: ‘What am I going to do? Where am I going to go?’ The reality is that until the spring I can’t do anything anyway. It is very flattering to keep being associated with all of these different teams."
