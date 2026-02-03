Williams have unveiled their 2026 livery on social media and F1 fans are loving it.

The Grove-based outfit delivered a scaled back livery launch on February 3, with a simple online reveal for fans and the media, instead of a full factory unmasking of the FW48.

A digital video of the car was presented to fans on social media, but that didn't mean they were any less impressed.

The new Williams leads with a glossy blue and is complimented by a lighter shade with the Barclays logo, who have recently been announced as the team's sponsor.

Williams have also borrowed from the past with a red and white keyline, which featured on Nigel Mansell and Damon Hill's title winning cars.

One fan wrote in the comments: "Omg it’s beautiful! Similar front wing to McLaren. Love it. Now let’s see it driven!"

Another added it was 'the best I have seen so far', while another concurred that they 'cannot wait to see this beauty on track."

Is the 2026 Williams car ready?

Williams opted to miss last week's shakedown in Barcelona and instead ran a virtual track test back in the UK.

Midway through the test, team principal James Vowles announced that their car had passed all mandatory crash tests and Williams will be at pre-season testing in Bahrain, which starts February, 11.

Discussing the FW48's design revealed, Vowles also said: "2026 is the next step on the path back towards the top for Atlassian Williams F1 Team as we enter a new era for the sport, and we are excited about the season ahead.

"We have a great driver line up, some fantastic new partners, an ever-growing fanbase and want to build on the success we tasted last year, but we are not naïve about the challenge ahead of us.

"Nobody quite knows what will happen at the first race but we are looking forward to finding out, and hope our fans will love cheering us on with this great new livery.”

Reflecting on the design, Alex Albon said: "It’s always special to see a new livery for the first time and the FW48 looks incredible. The design really stands out – it’s bold, modern and unmistakably Atlassian Williams F1 Team."

Carlos Sainz added: "The FW48 is a real statement of our intent for 2026. The design celebrates Atlassian Williams F1 Team’s heritage while embracing a fresh, dynamic look for the new era.

"I’m excited to race in this livery and to share the thrill with fans around the world – their support makes all the difference as we continue on our journey together.”

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

The 2026 F1 season starts on Friday, March 6 at the Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix, with FP1 getting underway at 12:30pm local time (AEDT).

F1's first qualifying session of the year will take place on Saturday, 7 March at 4pm local time, and the first race of the season is on Sunday, 8 March with lights out at 3pm local time.

Prior to the Australian Grand Prix, two three-days tests will occur in Bahrain. The first will take place from Wednesday, February 11 until Friday, February 13.

The second set of Bahrain tests will take place on Wednesday, February 18 until Friday, February 20.

