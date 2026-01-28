Williams crisis deepens as F1 giant SCRAPS 2026 car launch

Williams 2026 pre-season has not gone to plan with the team absent from the first F1 test in Barcelona, and now it appears their car launch has also been scaled back.

Despite unveiling their special 'Flow State' testing livery, Williams confirmed ahead of the week-long shakedown in Barcelona (Monday, January 26 until Friday, January 30), that they will not attend the five-day test.

In an official statement, Williams said: "Atlassian Williams F1 Team has taken the decision not to participate in next week’s shakedown test in Barcelona following delays in the FW48 programme as we continue to push for maximum car performance.

"The team will instead conduct a series of tests including a VTT programme next week with the 2026 car to prepare for the first official test in Bahrain and the first race of the season in Melbourne.

"We are looking forward to getting on track in the coming weeks and want to thank all our fans for your continued support – there is a lot to look forward to together in 2026."

Williams car launch scaled back

It remains unclear why Williams pulled out of the shakedown, with reports alleging that they were yet to pass the crash test required to participate, while others name their chassis.

Still, at least Williams had their car launch to look forward to on February 3 at their Grove base...until today.

Another report has claimed that their in-person 2026 car launch will in fact be scaled back to a virtual one, with the date remaining the same.

According to journalist Thomas Maher, 'Williams' planned physical launch of its new livery on Feb 3rd at its factory has been changed into a virtual-only event, set for the same date.'

