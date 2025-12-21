F1 team reveals 'stealth' livery for 2026

Williams have revealed their livery design for F1 pre-season testing after a vote from their fans.

Pre-season testing in Barcelona will be extra busy this January with the new set of regulations to contend with, which introduces smaller and more agile cars and increased electrical power - alongside fun race-day gubbins such as 'active aero' and an 'overtake mode'.

While the full season livery designs will be unveiled much later, Williams have shared the first pictures of the colour scheme they will be using during pre-season testing.

Earlier in December, Williams put out a poll of six designs for fans to select from as the livery Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz will test in.

Williams show off 2026 F1 testing livery

A total of 54,718 fans voted, with the 'Flow State livery' achieving a third of the vote and will be on the FW48 for the first test in Barcelona.

The 'Flow State' livery takes the classic cobalt blue of Williams and uses it as swirling speed lines on a white background, 'evoking the hundreds of hours of aerodynamic testing that have gone into developing the team’s all-new car.'

“Thank you to all our incredible Atlassian Williams Racing fans around the world who had their say on how we should enter this new era for Formula 1," team principal James Vowles said.

"Flow State is a worthy winner and we are excited to carry the fans together with us when we hit the track for the first time. There is a lot to look forward to in 2026 and this is just the start.”

Credit: @Williamsracing on Instagram

READ MORE: Horner 'in talks' with F1 team over return

Related