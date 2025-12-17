Christian Horner is reportedly eyeing up a move to the Alpine F1 team as he looks for a way back into the sport.

The 52-year-old was sacked by Red Bull in July after 20 years at the team and was replaced by Laurent Mekies, a solution seemingly to their dismal start to the season.

Since his exit, Horner has been linked to just about every team on the grid, including Aston Martin, although his former colleague Adrian Newey has since been promoted to the role of team principal.

Reportedly the former team principal does not want to reprise his Red Bull role exactly, and instead will be seeking some degree of ownership within an F1 team, similar to Toto Wolff's role at Mercedes.

Horner will have to serve a period of 'gardening leave' until spring 2026 however, but this can't stop him from talking to teams, and it appears he is looking to gain shares in Alpine.

Horner to Alpine?

According to Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Horner is currently in talks with Alpine who have just ended a miserable 2025 campaign last in the constructors' standings.

While the Renault Group is Alpine's majority shareholder, 24 percent of the shares have been held by an American consortium Otro Capital, with global stars such as Rory McIlroy and Ryan Reynolds affiliated as investors.

Horner and a group of investors are reportedly eyeing up that 24 per cent share, particularly interesting after a report in November alleged that Otro Capital were looking to sell this share.

The prospective team boss has not denied talks with Alpine, but refused to elaborate further. The team also refuse to publicly comment on these stories.

Alpine has long been touted as the ideal destination for Horner, with good friend Flavio Briatore at the helm as their de facto team principal since the abrupt exit of Oliver Oakes back in May.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull legend takes aim at Christian Horner as ex-F1 boss offers Lando Norris test drive

Related