F1 News Today: Red Bull legend takes aim at Christian Horner as bitter battle rages off track

Former Red Bull F1 advisor Helmut Marko has said that Christian Horner was 'lying about everything under the sun' during his later years at the team.

Horner was team principal of the Milton Keynes-based outfit between 2005-2025, being axed back in July with the team down in fourth in the constructors' championship.

But Marko has offered a reason beyond just poor performance why Horner was sacked.

How F1's most bitter battle of 2025 was fought off track

Christian Horner was axed from Red Bull in July and almost overnight the dark cloud and reputation that surrounded the Formula 1 team started to lift.

That goes for on the track as well as off it, as a team that had scored only 172 points after the halfway point of the season at the British Grand Prix posted another 279 once Laurent Mekies rolled up his sleeves and got to work fixing a battered brand.

Yet Helmut Marko's bombshell interview about the last few years of Horner's rein has seen old wounds reopened.

F1 team reveals new name for 2026

Audi have revealed their new era on Instagram Credit: Audi Instagram page

The F1 team formerly known as Sauber have issued a date for the launch of their 2026 car, as well unveiling their new name going forward.

Sauber have been taken over by Audi, with the Sauber name dropping out of the sport altogether after 32 years in the sport in which they claimed one grand prix win and a second-place constructors' championship finish.

Now, their official new name has been revealed ahead of 2026.

McLaren boss Zak Brown confirms controversial 'papaya rules' return

McLaren CEO Zak Brown and F1 team principal Andrea Stella made an appearance on Friday in Tashkent for the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony and made a surprise announcement.

The team have had a stunning year, claiming their first championship double since 1998, winning the constructors' championship and having Lando Norris claim the drivers' championship.

But despite that, Brown made an admission that may just have McLaren fans worried going into 2026.

Which F1 drivers have won BBC Sports Personality of the Year?

Lando Norris has become the latest in a long line of F1 drivers who have been nominated for the prestigious sporting award, BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Norris claimed drivers' championship success last weekend in Abu Dhabi, and has recently been given his trophy at the FIA prize giving gala in Uzbekistan, after having beaten four-time champion Max Verstappen to the title.

As a result of his maiden world championship, Norris has been invited to another sports awards ceremony, with the Brit being nominated alongside footballer Hannah Hampton, World Darts champion Luke Littler, golfer Rory McIlroy, World Cup-winning rugby player Ellie Killdunne and Chloe Kelly for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award for 2025.

But will Norris become the seventh F1 driver to have won the prestigious sporting award?

