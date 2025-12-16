Ex-F1 boss wants Lando Norris test drive

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has shared an invitation for F1's newest world champion to test a bike with his MotoGP team.

Steiner was removed from his position at the helm of Haas F1 team ahead of the 2024 season and after making a few short appearances in the paddock as a pundit and post-race interviewer, the Italian has now found a new home in the premier class of motorcycle circuit racing.

The 60-year-old is the new co-owner and CEO of the Red Bull KTM Tech3 MotoGP team having led a consortium to acquire the squad in September and now, he has offered a drive to Norris, a longtime fan of the sport.

The British star may be F1's newest champion but his first motorsport passion was MotoGP thanks to the admiration he had for his childhood hero, Valentino Rossi.

Norris has made no secret of the impact Rossi had on his desire to become a successful racer despite pivoting to focus on four wheels instead of two in his own career.

And though the McLaren star will be firmly focused on hitting the ground running to retain his crown as new regulations enter F1 next season, Steiner has offered up a tempting distraction.

Steiner issues Norris MotoGP invite

In an episode of The Red Flags podcast which aired before the 26-year-old had wrapped up the title, Steiner said: "He [Norris] is very welcome to ride our bike next year," after his co-hosts implied Norris was jealous of Lewis Hamilton's experience swapping an F1 car for Rossi's MotoGP bike back in 2019.

The ex-F1 boss then drew an amusing comparison between his bike and the F1 machinery Norris drives, saying: "It's the same colour as well, papaya, orange, very close," he joked.

But Steiner went on to issue a more sincere invitation for Norris to test drive a MotoGP bike, saying: "We can invite him. He can come along and ride the bike, we will find a way to make that happen if that's what he's jealous of.

"He should be jealous of the seven championships!" Steiner said, before clarifying: "Lando, you're welcome to ride our bike next year sometime, [I'm] actually going to speak with his father in Abu Dhabi, it's a good idea."

But there could be one small issue and that is whether McLaren are willing to risk injuring their reigning champion.

Steiner noted this, adding a caveat to his invitation, saying: "I don't know if Zak Brown is happy if he's riding a motorbike."

