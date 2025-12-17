F1 champion condemns 'embarrassing' McLaren booing

F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve called out booing against McLaren star Lando Norris, labelling it as 'embarrassing'.

Recently crowned F1 champion Norris was an unpopular figure at some venues towards the end of the season and was even booed at Monza, in Mexico and Brazil.

During a recent appearance on The High Performance podcast, 1997 world champion Villeneuve reflected on the booing and called it an 'embarrassment'.

“That's a little bit ridiculous. When there was some booing in some races that was embarrassing," Villeneuve said.

“You should never boo a driver that's clean, doesn't do anything dirty, on track is respectful, and on top of it is super fast, what's wrong with people? That was embarrassing.”

Villeneuve delivers important message to F1 fans

Villeneuve continued to defend Norris and implored fans to look at the complexion of the entire season, adding: "Now, had it been that Piastri was a second a lap faster than him and somehow Lando was winning because a lot of things were happening, his car breaking down every time, then you could start thinking, okay, that's really not cool. That's not fair. But that wasn't the case.

“And in the second half, Norris has been faster right at the beginning as well, last year as well.

"So there's this whole middle of the season where Piastri was driving a lot better than Norris and was getting the points, Norris had an engine blowing up, not Piastri, and so those fans, they don't look at that either."

The Canadian then delivered advice that some fans would do well to remember ahead of next year's championship return, saying: “You have to look at the whole picture, at the whole season and suddenly if your favourite is starting to go backwards, you just got to bite the bullet and accept it… that doesn't mean that the other one is treated better or the other one is undeserving just because the one you're a fan of is not winning right now. That’s really wrong.”

Villeneuve later criticised social media and warned that the sport has to pay the price of fandoms and their passion.

“Fans come from fanaticism,” he said. "It's pure fandom and it'll always be like this. Ultimately, it's not a bad thing. You know drivers at that level have to grow thick skin. If not you don't deserve to be there.

"You just have to have a thick skin because they're all very happy to get the compliments. They love it when it's just positive, but it gets balanced out with negatives.”

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull legend takes aim at Christian Horner as ex-F1 boss offers Lando Norris test drive

Related